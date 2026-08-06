SMC Market Structure with FVG and OB

An indicator that marks swing points based on advanced fractal logic, break of structure and change of character on the chart, and shows the current trend for ten timeframes on a control panel.
MC Market Structure is an analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It reads the price history on your chart and marks the points where the market makes a new high or a new low, where structure is broken, and where the direction changes. All drawings are placed on the chart itself, and a panel in the corner keeps the current reading in one place.

It is a reading tool that shows how price has moved, so you can make your own decisions.

How it reads the market

The market is described in three states: uptrend, downtrend and consolidation. The indicator follows the sequence of swing highs and swing lows to decide which state is active.

When price closes beyond a protected swing point in the direction of the existing trend, the move is marked as a break of structure and labelled BOS. When price closes beyond a protected swing point against the existing trend, the move is marked as a change of character and labelled CHOCH. A dotted line is drawn from the original swing point across to the candle that broke it, so the distance between cause and effect stays visible.

Wick breaks are treated separately from closing breaks. If a wick passes a previous high but the candle body stays below it, the break is not counted. If a second wick passes above the first one while both bodies remain below the old high, that level is recorded as a new high. The same logic is mirrored for lows.

Four ways to define highs and lows

The definition of a high and a low can be changed from the inputs, so the reading matches the way you already work.

Default mode uses wick levels for the swing point and requires a candle close to confirm a break. Wick break mode accepts a wick passing the level as a valid break. Close level mode places the swing point at the closing price and requires a close to break it. Body mode works like a line chart, where the highest close forms the high and the lowest close forms the low.

What is drawn on the chart

Swing points are joined by a coloured zigzag and labelled HH, HL, LH and LL, with major turning points marked separately. Break of structure and change of character are written next to their dotted level lines. Major and minor changes of character use separate labels so the larger move is easy to separate from the smaller one.

Internal structure can be shown on top of the main structure. This is the smaller sequence of highs and lows that forms inside a larger leg, drawn in a muted colour so it does not compete with the main reading.

Order blocks are drawn from the candle that started the move. After a valid break upward, the indicator looks back across the leg and takes the lowest bullish candle as the demand zone. After a break downward it takes the highest bearish candle as the supply zone. A zone that price has not returned to is extended to the right edge of the chart. A zone that price has already touched stops at the candle that touched it.

Fair value gaps follow the same rule. A gap stays open and extends forward until price first enters it, and then the rectangle ends at that candle.

Control panel

The panel sits in the top left corner and is built from buttons you can press while the chart is live.

Structure and internal structure can each be shown or hidden. Order blocks and fair value gaps have their own buttons, and each has three filter options: all zones, only the zones price has already filled, or only the zones that remain open. Live mode can be switched off to freeze the current reading, and a refresh button recalculates on demand.

The panel also reports the symbol, the timeframe, the active trend, the selected mode, the number of swings and events found, how many order blocks and gaps are open, the last structure event with its price, and the time of the last calculation.

Multi timeframe trend

Ten timeframes are listed in the panel: M1, M3, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN1. Each one is shown in its own box with the trend reading for that period. Timeframes without enough history on your account are shown as unavailable rather than being given a false reading.

Calculation and performance

The indicator recalculates when a bar closes, not on every tick, so the reading stays stable while a candle is forming and the chart is not redrawn constantly.

The scanned range is set by a vertical line you can drag along the chart, by a fixed start date, or by a number of bars back from the present. Moving the vertical line recalculates the analysis from the new point, which is useful for studying a particular session or a particular move.

Inputs

Structure settings cover the high and low definition mode and the history depth.

Scan settings cover the range mode, the start time, the number of bars used when no line is placed, and whether the vertical line follows the start time.

Typography settings cover the font name for the panel, for the panel title and for the chart labels, with separate sizes for each. Fonts must be installed on your computer for them to appear. The panel is designed around JetBrains Mono, the title around Orbitron, and the chart labels around Inter, all of which are freely available. Any font already on your system can be used instead.

Display settings cover the colours used for bullish and bearish structure, break of structure, change of character, internal structure, demand and supply zones, and fair value gaps.

Questions and problem reports are welcome in the comments section of this product page.


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Indicators
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Libraries
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
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Market structures are the one which when breakout in higher timeframe may help clears a trend to a trader. 1. This indicator will draw ZigZag to only last 2 structures (previous high and low of ZigZag ) and a new bar of ZigZag will be only formed when break of structure happens 2. It gives Terminal and Push notificationon break of structure 3. Increase and Decrease Extdepth of ZigZag from "[" and "]" keys to adjust swing 4. Change colors of Line AB BC and CD 5. Add to many charts and get alerts
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Multi Symbol Double Click anywhere on chart to set price alert and get notified from Terminal Alert or Push Notification 1. Add the EA Utility on chart 2. Browse chart by <- left or -> right arrow keys 3. Double click anywhere on chart and it will add a line, drag this line to set your desired price and voila, alert is set! When price will reach to the line it will notify you with either terminal or push notification as per utility's settings.  This alert will keep working even if you restart te
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Control Candle is the candlestick which holds multiple inside bars and are in control until its high low range is broken by close of any candlestick. When control candle is broken, price may act on these control candle as support and resistance. This indicator create rectangles on chart which will help you find control candles fast. Control candle indicator box is customizable by color, style, width and other options in indicator settings.
Cobra Levels
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Introducing Cobra Levels Watch the Tutorial video of backtest and accuracy : here This strategy is based on the concept that prices will revert to their mean or average value over time. Identify the mean price : Calculate the levels e.g. U4 U5 or D4 D5 Wait for the price to move away from the mean (Middle Line) before taking action. Buy and sell signals : Buy : When the price falls below the lower threshold. Sell : When the price rises above the upper threshold. These are 6 sets of levels w
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
This indicator allows you to show fibonacci levels labels with big font size . It supports up to 25 fibonacci levels - As soon as you draw fibonacci it shows the levels you added as input parameter with big font size with the color and font you choose. Customizable options : 1. Fibo Text Font 2. Fibo Text Size 3. Fibo Text Color 3. Add description to each level 4. Other options such as Anchors and Degrees
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator efficiently tracks any other timeframe candlesticks which you want to track on same chart 1. Select any higher time frame to load bars on same chart 2. Customize colors, width, background and style of candlesticks and wick width 3. Choose number of bars to draw candlesticks 4. Track higher timeframe complete candles along with wick and body 5. Easy and convenient for those who dont want to switch chart. 6. See candle range { high - low } and change color, font, size 7. Enable / Di
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
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5 (3)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Cobra Pivot Points is an indicator for plotting best optimized pivot points support and resistance levels which you can backtest yourself by downloading the DEMO. 1. Select 7 type of Pivot Mode : Cobra, Camarilla 1, Camarilla 2, Floor, Woodie, Demark and Fibonacci pivots 2. You can use any time frame to find pivot points support and resistance 3. You can play with Previous day High Low Close value with Shift parameter. 1 = Previous Bar, 2 = Bar before Previous bar and so on.. These parameter wil
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Multi Currency Previous Candle or Previous Bar Scanner helps you scan multi symbol charts with any custom timeframe which you select from indicator settings. Based on product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657 It can be used to scan multi symbols for Previous Day high low, Previous week high low, Previous month High low or any custom timeframe e.g. Previous 4 hour chart high low It filters noise and gives directional alerts when price touches High or low line  The strategy is simpl
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner scans all symbols available in marketwatch for Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Demark or Fibonacci Pivot Points. You can select any timeframe to calculate pivot points and get alerts when price touch these levels of support and resistance. For visual Pivot Points You may be interested in this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072 It has options for choosing various alerts type You can choose and set frequency to scan in milliseconds 1000 means it
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