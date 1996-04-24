Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5

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🎯 Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition

The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash

Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600.

Instead of chasing lagging indicators, Nspikes Sniper R2 combines liquidity zone detection, Trading session filters, and an intelligent 3-step recovery entry system into one sleek, powerful chart setup.

🔥 Why Nspikes Sniper R2?

⚡ Auto Instrument Detection: Instantly recognizes whether you're trading Boom or Crash and automatically aligns the appropriate Buy/Sell signal logic.

🎯 M1 & M5 Optimized Signals: Built strictly for the M1 and M5 timeframes to capture explosive spikes right at the turning point.

⏳ 5 Premium Session Filters: Filters out low-volume market noise and only triggers setups during peak trading windows.

🏦 Smart Liquidity Zones: Automatically draws active, mitigated, and historical supply & demand zones directly on your chart based on real market structure.

🛡️ 3-Step Recovery Engine: Never panic on pullbacks. Features a systematic Initial Entry → Recovery 1 → Final Recovery 2 system paired with visual Stop-Loss guidance.

🖥️ Modern On-Chart HUD: Clean, highly scannable dashboard showing current market mode, zone health, and signal status at a single glance.

🔔 Instant Multi-Alerts: Stay locked in with MT5 Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, and Audio Alerts the exact second a setup forms.

🛠️ Complete Feature Breakdown

Feature Description Supported Timeframes M1 & M5 (Optimized for low-latency entry) Supported Assets Boom 1000/ 500 / 900 /600 & Crash 1000 / 500 / 900 /600 Entry Logic Non-repainting signal execution upon candle close* Risk Tools Built-in Recovery Distance, Visual SL Line, & Profit Targets Alert Options MT5 Pop-up, Mobile Push, & Sound Notifications

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

Fine-tune every aspect of your trading strategy:

Direction Mode & Signal Toggles (Enable/Disable Arrow Signals)

Zone Styling (Custom Colors for Active, Mitigated, & Historical Zones)

Session Controls (Custom Timing Inputs for Premium Sessions)

Risk & Recovery Rules (Recovery Distance, Stop Loss, Profit Targets, Visual SL)

HUD & Alert System (Toggle Dashboard, Popups, Push, and Sounds)





💰 Recommended Starting Equity

Minimum Capital: To comfortably run the 3-step grid entry support system and practice proper money management, it is highly recommended to trade with a starting account balance of $100 or more.

🛡️ Non-Repainting Signals & Risk Management 100% Non-Repainting: Every entry arrow and Stop Loss (SL) sign generated on the chart is completely non-repainting . Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it locks permanently onto the chart for transparent performance.

Adjustable Stop Loss: Protect your capital with an adjustable SL distance directly from the input settings. This allows you to fine-tune your money management and risk-to-reward ratio to fit your personal trading account size.

⚖️ Disclaimer