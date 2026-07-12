Hedge and Chill xauusd

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD — Relaxed Trend Persistence EA

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD is a fully automated, low-frequency Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Its proprietary trend-persistence algorithm waits patiently for the market to show sustained directional commitment, enters once, rides the move, and steps aside when momentum genuinely turns. No stress, no screen-watching, no over-trading — on average fewer than two trades per week.

Backtest highlights (2020–2026, 100% history quality, real ticks)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.06
  • Profit Factor: 1.36 | Recovery Factor: 1.76
  • 496 trades over 6+ years — a large, statistically meaningful sample
  • Average win ≈ 1.7× larger than the average loss — the classic profile of a genuine trend system: small controlled losses, large winners
  • LR Correlation 0.78 — steady, compounding equity growth rather than a lucky streak

The published screenshots use an aggressive risk setting (3%) to demonstrate long-term compounding potential. Risk per trade is fully adjustable — conservative settings produce proportionally smaller returns and drawdowns. Backtest results never guarantee future performance.

Why traders like it

  • Every trade is protected. Each position opens with a hard, volatility-adaptive stop loss placed on the broker's server — never a hidden or "virtual" stop.
  • No dangerous money management. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication. Strictly one position at a time.
  • Risk-based lot sizing. Lots are calculated from your equity and a fixed risk percentage per trade, so risk stays consistent as the account grows.
  • Quality over quantity. A built-in persistence filter ignores choppy, indecisive markets and only acts on sustained moves.
  • Honest backtests. Signals are computed and executed at real market prices — the backtest logic is identical to live logic.
  • Light and unobtrusive. Bar-based logic, negligible CPU load, works quietly on any VPS.
  • Optional equity-stop guard. Can halt trading and flatten the position if account equity falls below a level you define.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Account: Hedging or netting, any leverage; low-spread broker preferred
  • Minimum deposit: from $100 (0.01 lots) — the risk model scales with equity
  • VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Please test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester first and choose a risk setting that matches your own tolerance.

    Risk warning

    Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, whether live or in the Strategy Tester, does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo before using real funds, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.


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    Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
    SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
    Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
    Experts
    SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
    X Gold Nexus
    Tingting Yu
    Experts
    X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
    Pepperstone HFT Gold
    You Liang Tham
    Experts
    Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
    Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
    Israel Odartei Lamptey
    Experts
    GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
    Saiko Scalper v5
    Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
    Experts
    SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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