Hedge and Chill xauusd

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD — Relaxed Trend Persistence EA

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD is a fully automated, low-frequency Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Its proprietary trend-persistence algorithm waits patiently for the market to show sustained directional commitment, enters once, rides the move, and steps aside when momentum genuinely turns. No stress, no screen-watching, no over-trading — on average fewer than two trades per week.

Backtest highlights (2020–2026, 100% history quality, real ticks)

Sharpe Ratio: 3.06

Profit Factor: 1.36 | Recovery Factor: 1.76

496 trades over 6+ years — a large, statistically meaningful sample

— a large, statistically meaningful sample Average win ≈ 1.7× larger than the average loss — the classic profile of a genuine trend system: small controlled losses, large winners

than the average loss — the classic profile of a genuine trend system: small controlled losses, large winners LR Correlation 0.78 — steady, compounding equity growth rather than a lucky streak

The published screenshots use an aggressive risk setting (3%) to demonstrate long-term compounding potential. Risk per trade is fully adjustable — conservative settings produce proportionally smaller returns and drawdowns. Backtest results never guarantee future performance.

Why traders like it

Every trade is protected. Each position opens with a hard, volatility-adaptive stop loss placed on the broker's server — never a hidden or "virtual" stop.

Each position opens with a hard, volatility-adaptive stop loss placed on the broker's server — never a hidden or "virtual" stop. No dangerous money management. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication. Strictly one position at a time.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication. Strictly one position at a time. Risk-based lot sizing. Lots are calculated from your equity and a fixed risk percentage per trade, so risk stays consistent as the account grows.

Lots are calculated from your equity and a fixed risk percentage per trade, so risk stays consistent as the account grows. Quality over quantity. A built-in persistence filter ignores choppy, indecisive markets and only acts on sustained moves.

A built-in persistence filter ignores choppy, indecisive markets and only acts on sustained moves. Honest backtests. Signals are computed and executed at real market prices — the backtest logic is identical to live logic.

Signals are computed and executed at real market prices — the backtest logic is identical to live logic. Light and unobtrusive. Bar-based logic, negligible CPU load, works quietly on any VPS.

Bar-based logic, negligible CPU load, works quietly on any VPS. Optional equity-stop guard. Can halt trading and flatten the position if account equity falls below a level you define.

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4

H4 Account: Hedging or netting, any leverage; low-spread broker preferred

Hedging or netting, any leverage; low-spread broker preferred Minimum deposit: from $100 (0.01 lots) — the risk model scales with equity

from $100 (0.01 lots) — the risk model scales with equity VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation

recommended for uninterrupted operation Please test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester first and choose a risk setting that matches your own tolerance.

Risk warning

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, whether live or in the Strategy Tester, does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo before using real funds, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.