Hedge and Chill xauusd

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD — Relaxed Trend Persistence EA

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD is a fully automated, low-frequency Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Its proprietary trend-persistence algorithm waits patiently for the market to show sustained directional commitment, enters once, rides the move, and steps aside when momentum genuinely turns. No stress, no screen-watching, no over-trading — on average fewer than two trades per week.

Backtest highlights (2020–2026, 100% history quality, real ticks)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.06
  • Profit Factor: 1.36 | Recovery Factor: 1.76
  • 496 trades over 6+ years — a large, statistically meaningful sample
  • Average win ≈ 1.7× larger than the average loss — the classic profile of a genuine trend system: small controlled losses, large winners
  • LR Correlation 0.78 — steady, compounding equity growth rather than a lucky streak

The published screenshots use an aggressive risk setting (3%) to demonstrate long-term compounding potential. Risk per trade is fully adjustable — conservative settings produce proportionally smaller returns and drawdowns. Backtest results never guarantee future performance.

Why traders like it

  • Every trade is protected. Each position opens with a hard, volatility-adaptive stop loss placed on the broker's server — never a hidden or "virtual" stop.
  • No dangerous money management. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication. Strictly one position at a time.
  • Risk-based lot sizing. Lots are calculated from your equity and a fixed risk percentage per trade, so risk stays consistent as the account grows.
  • Quality over quantity. A built-in persistence filter ignores choppy, indecisive markets and only acts on sustained moves.
  • Honest backtests. Signals are computed and executed at real market prices — the backtest logic is identical to live logic.
  • Light and unobtrusive. Bar-based logic, negligible CPU load, works quietly on any VPS.
  • Optional equity-stop guard. Can halt trading and flatten the position if account equity falls below a level you define.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Account: Hedging or netting, any leverage; low-spread broker preferred
  • Minimum deposit: from $100 (0.01 lots) — the risk model scales with equity
  • VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Please test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester first and choose a risk setting that matches your own tolerance.

    Risk warning

    Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, whether live or in the Strategy Tester, does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo before using real funds, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.


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    Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    Эксперты
    80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
    Velora MT5
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Эксперты
    The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
    Minting
    Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
    Эксперты
    ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.56 (9)
    Эксперты
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
    Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    Эксперты
    У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
    XAU Temporal Interference
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Эксперты
    XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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    Hari Parajuli
    Эксперты
    Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
    DeepMatrix FX
    Tingting Yu
    Эксперты
    DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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    Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
    Эксперты
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    Foli Pivots MT5
    John Folly Akwetey
    Эксперты
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    Gold Catalyst EA MT5
    Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
    Эксперты
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    SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
    Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
    Эксперты
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    Tingting Yu
    Эксперты
    X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
    Pepperstone HFT Gold
    You Liang Tham
    Эксперты
    Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
    Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
    Israel Odartei Lamptey
    Эксперты
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    Monarch Golden Sparrow
    Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
    Эксперты
    ️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
    Saiko Scalper v5
    Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
    Эксперты
    SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
    PivotStorm
    Li Yin Fang
    Эксперты
    PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
    Stealth 150 DE40
    Szymon Jan Szarowski
    4 (1)
    Эксперты
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