Hedge and Chill xauusd

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD — Relaxed Trend Persistence EA

Hedge & Chill XAUUSD is a fully automated, low-frequency Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Its proprietary trend-persistence algorithm waits patiently for the market to show sustained directional commitment, enters once, rides the move, and steps aside when momentum genuinely turns. No stress, no screen-watching, no over-trading — on average fewer than two trades per week.

Backtest highlights (2020–2026, 100% history quality, real ticks)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.06
  • Profit Factor: 1.36 | Recovery Factor: 1.76
  • 496 trades over 6+ years — a large, statistically meaningful sample
  • Average win ≈ 1.7× larger than the average loss — the classic profile of a genuine trend system: small controlled losses, large winners
  • LR Correlation 0.78 — steady, compounding equity growth rather than a lucky streak

The published screenshots use an aggressive risk setting (3%) to demonstrate long-term compounding potential. Risk per trade is fully adjustable — conservative settings produce proportionally smaller returns and drawdowns. Backtest results never guarantee future performance.

Why traders like it

  • Every trade is protected. Each position opens with a hard, volatility-adaptive stop loss placed on the broker's server — never a hidden or "virtual" stop.
  • No dangerous money management. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no lot multiplication. Strictly one position at a time.
  • Risk-based lot sizing. Lots are calculated from your equity and a fixed risk percentage per trade, so risk stays consistent as the account grows.
  • Quality over quantity. A built-in persistence filter ignores choppy, indecisive markets and only acts on sustained moves.
  • Honest backtests. Signals are computed and executed at real market prices — the backtest logic is identical to live logic.
  • Light and unobtrusive. Bar-based logic, negligible CPU load, works quietly on any VPS.
  • Optional equity-stop guard. Can halt trading and flatten the position if account equity falls below a level you define.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Account: Hedging or netting, any leverage; low-spread broker preferred
  • Minimum deposit: from $100 (0.01 lots) — the risk model scales with equity
  • VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Please test on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester first and choose a risk setting that matches your own tolerance.

    Risk warning

    Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, whether live or in the Strategy Tester, does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on demo before using real funds, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.


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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
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    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (5)
    专家
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    William Brandon Autry
    4.87 (38)
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    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
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    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    专家
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    Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
    专家
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    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.56 (9)
    专家
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    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    专家
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    Napat Puangjunkum
    专家
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    DeepMatrix FX
    Tingting Yu
    专家
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    Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
    专家
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    Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
    5 (1)
    专家
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    John Folly Akwetey
    专家
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    Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
    专家
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    Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
    专家
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    Tingting Yu
    专家
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    You Liang Tham
    专家
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    Israel Odartei Lamptey
    专家
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    Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
    专家
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    Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
    专家
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    Li Yin Fang
    专家
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    Scalp Master MT5
    Hari Parajuli
    专家
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    Stealth 150 DE40
    Szymon Jan Szarowski
    4 (1)
    专家
    对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
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