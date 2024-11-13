Trend Fusion Xplorer MT5

TrendFusionXplorer consists of three powerful trend-analyzing indicators —TRP, PMax and OTT— developed by Kivanc Ozbilgic. Each indicator displays the trend's support and resistance levels based on its unique properties and methodology. TrendFusionXplorer assists in determining entry and exit points for markets and can also be used for setting trailing stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels on open positions.

Specifications


1. Trend Reversal Predictor (TRP):
TRP follows Thomas R. DeMark's approach, where bars are counted based on specific rules to predict price reversal levels. Candles are sequentially counted from 1 to 9 in the same direction if they are higher than the candle four bars before, until a stop or reversal. A "9" signifies a potential reversal setup. A secondary count, from 1 to 13, occurs after this, and reaching 13 indicates a stronger reversal.

TRP has no adjustable parameters, and its support and resistance levels remain valid until broken.


Position Entry

  • A potential buy position occurs when a "9" is above and near the stop level, with no candles below support.
  • A potential sell position occurs when a "9" is below and near the stop level, with no candles above resistance.
  • Follow resistance and stop rules closely.


2. Profit Maximizer (PMax):
PMax has three parameters: the period and type of moving average (MA), the period of the average true rate (ATR), and the ATR multiplier, which calculates the distance to the MA.

PMax becomes more sensitive to trend movements with a smaller MA period and less sensitive with a larger MA period.

Similarly, a smaller ATR period increases sensitivity, while a larger ATR period reduces it.


Trend Identification

  • The trend is upward when the MA is higher than the PMax.
  • The trend is downward when the MA is lower than the PMax.


Position Entry

  • A possible buy position arises when the MA crosses PMax upward.
  • A possible sell position arises when the MA crosses PMax downward.
  • A possible buy position arises when the price crosses above PMax.
  • A possible sell position arises when the price crosses below PMax.
  • *After approximately 10 candles following an MA-PMax cross, a possible touch to the PMax line may serve as a trend-aligned entry point (buy in an upward trend, sell in a downward trend).

3. Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT):
OTT has three parameters: the period and type of moving average (MA) and the percentage used to calculate the distance to the MA.

OTT becomes more sensitive to trend movements with a smaller MA period and less sensitive with a larger MA period.

Lower percentages increase sensitivity, while higher percentages decrease it.


Trend Identification

  • The trend is upward when the MA is higher than the OTT.
  • The trend is downward when the MA is lower than the OTT.


Position Entry

  • A potential buy position occurs when the MA crosses OTT upward.
  • A potential sell position occurs when the MA crosses OTT downward.
  • A possible buy position arises when the price crosses above OTT.
  • A possible sell position arises when the price crosses below OTT.
  • *Similar to PMax, a touch to the OTT line after about 10 candles from an MA-OTT cross may serve as a trend-aligned entry point.

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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Liquidation Heatmap Levels Trend MT5
Matteo Ambrogi
Indicators
Liquidation Levels Pro: Smart Liquidity & Trend Dashboard Liquidation Levels Pro è un indicatore avanzato progettato per i trader che vogliono operare dove si muovono i "Big Boys". Identifica i livelli di prezzo in cui è accumulata la maggiore liquidità (ordini di stop e liquidazioni forzate), permettendoti di anticipare rimbalzi violenti o rotture di momentum. A differenza dei classici indicatori di volume, questo strumento calcola il valore monetario stimato (USD) della liquidità presente su l
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
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