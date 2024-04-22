Bahati Art

BAHATIArt is a powerful Web 3 and advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It incorporates various trading strategies and techniques to identify potential trading opportunities and execute trades automatically. The EA aims to provide traders with a comprehensive and intelligent trading solution, leveraging advanced algorithms and market analysis.

Key Features:
- Multiple Trading Strategies:
  - Break of Structure
  - Fair Value Gap
  - Support and Resistance
  - Supply and Demand Zones
  - Order Blocks

- Risk Management:
  - Customizable Risk Percent (1% by default)
  - Trailing Stop-Loss (configurable in USD)

  - Advanced Position Sizing (based on account balance and risk)

  -Leverage 1:50
- Order Management:
  - Entry and Exit Orders
  - Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Levels
  - Intelligent Order Handling
  - Market Condition Checks

- Technical Indicators:
  - Average True Range (ATR) for Volatility Measurement
  - Moving Averages (SMA)
  - Highest High and Lowest Low Identification

- Advanced Analytics:
  - Real-Time Market Data Analysis
  - Price Action Monitoring
  - Trend and Pattern Recognition

Installation:
1. Copy the BAHATIArt.mq5 file to your MT5 terminal's "experts" folder.
2. Restart your MT5 terminal.
3. Attach the EA to the desired chart.
4. Customize the input parameters according to your preferences.

Note: This EA is designed for advanced traders and should be used with caution. Always perform thorough backtesting and forward testing before deploying it in a live trading environment.

Support:
For any inquiries, issues, or assistance, please contact the developer, BAHATI Blaise, at bahatiblaise44@gmail.com or visit the official page at https://bahatiblaise.github.io

Disclaimer:
Trading carries a high level of risk, and the user assumes all responsibility for their trading decisions. The developer, BAHATI Blaise, and the associated entities are not responsible for any losses or damages incurred while using this EA.

Copyright © 2024 KNOWN GROUP. All rights reserved.
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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