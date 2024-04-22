Bahati Art

BAHATIArt is a powerful Web 3 and advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It incorporates various trading strategies and techniques to identify potential trading opportunities and execute trades automatically. The EA aims to provide traders with a comprehensive and intelligent trading solution, leveraging advanced algorithms and market analysis.





Key Features:

- Multiple Trading Strategies:

- Break of Structure

- Fair Value Gap

- Support and Resistance

- Supply and Demand Zones

- Order Blocks





- Risk Management:

- Customizable Risk Percent (1% by default)

- Trailing Stop-Loss (configurable in USD)

- Advanced Position Sizing (based on account balance and risk)

-Leverage 1:50

- Order Management:

- Entry and Exit Orders

- Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Levels

- Intelligent Order Handling

- Market Condition Checks





- Technical Indicators:

- Average True Range (ATR) for Volatility Measurement

- Moving Averages (SMA)

- Highest High and Lowest Low Identification





- Advanced Analytics:

- Real-Time Market Data Analysis

- Price Action Monitoring

- Trend and Pattern Recognition





Installation:

1. Copy the BAHATIArt.mq5 file to your MT5 terminal's "experts" folder.

2. Restart your MT5 terminal.

3. Attach the EA to the desired chart.

4. Customize the input parameters according to your preferences.





Note: This EA is designed for advanced traders and should be used with caution. Always perform thorough backtesting and forward testing before deploying it in a live trading environment.





Support:

For any inquiries, issues, or assistance, please contact the developer, BAHATI Blaise, at bahatiblaise44@gmail.com or visit the official page at https://bahatiblaise.github.io





Disclaimer:

Trading carries a high level of risk, and the user assumes all responsibility for their trading decisions. The developer, BAHATI Blaise, and the associated entities are not responsible for any losses or damages incurred while using this EA.





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