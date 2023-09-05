Fabien EMA Clouds

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders beautifully integrated with Moving Average Clouds. I am sure you will love it.

Tips

User Manual Use my template Optimize Zone Strength for your symbol and timeframe. Stay within the trend. The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I am always here to help you if you have any questions.



