Specification
Version document : 1.0
Plateforme : TradingView
Langage : Pine Script v6
Type : Indicateur d'analyse et d'aide à la décision (non-exécutant)
1. Présentation du projet
Nom du produit
ONYX SR V2 — Intelligent Support & Resistance Scalping System
Objectif
Créer un indicateur TradingView capable d'identifier automatiquement des opportunités de scalping basées sur :
supports et résistances dynamiques ;
action du prix ;
tendance multi-timeframe ;
volatilité ;
notation intelligente des setups.
L'objectif est de filtrer les signaux faibles et d'afficher uniquement les configurations ayant une forte qualité selon un système de score.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
21
24%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
3
14%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
27
7%
Arbitration
9
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
4%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
58
59%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Published: 1 code
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
9
Rating
Projects
13
0%
Arbitration
24
0% / 75%
Overdue
4
31%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
129
25%
Arbitration
24
29% / 54%
Overdue
8
6%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
4
50%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
134
66%
Arbitration
36
25% / 56%
Overdue
22
16%
Free
Published: 10 codes
19
Rating
Projects
36
33%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 1 code
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA: Smart Break-Even & Partial Close Manager 30 - 200 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that manages existing positions. Features Automatically detect all open positions. Apply Break-Even after price reaches a configurable profit. Partial Close: Close X% of volume at the first target. Move Stop Loss to Break-Even. ATR Trailing Stop (optional). Magic Number filter. Comment filter. Symbol filter. Trading session filter. Retry mechanism for trade operations
WillyFX 30+ USDneed an MT5 Expert Advisor designed for educational and demo-account testing. The robot should identify trading opportunities using clear technical rules, manage entries and exits automatically, include stop-loss and take-profit controls, limit risk per trade, avoid excessive trading, and provide adjustable settings for backtesting and optimization
Forex robot 30+ USDHello… need an MT5 expert advisor that scans up to five user-selected symbols for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns on a chosen timeframe, displays a signal dashboard with pattern strength scores, and automatically enters trades with risk-based lot sizing, fixed stop-loss and take-profit tied to the engulfing candle’s high or low
Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USDRequirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with
REWARD! 35 - 200 USDI will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Project information
Budget
30 - 300 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0