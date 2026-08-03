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GoldScalpBot — Autonomous XAUUSD Scalper with Local App Bridge (IC Markets) - expert for MetaTrader 5
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GoldScalpBot is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 focused on XAUUSD scalping.
What it does
- Trades XAUUSD on M5 during London / New York sessions
- Entry logic: EMA momentum + short breakout/retest filters
- Exits: ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit + optional time-stop
- Risk: fixed % of equity per base trade
- Lot scaling: increases only after consecutive wins (capped) — no martingale after losses
- Daily loss stop and max spread filter
- Optional local HTTP bridge for a companion mobile/web app (monitor, pause, close, modify SL/TP)
Recommended setup
- Broker: IC Markets (or any ECN with tight XAUUSD spreads)
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Account: DEMO first
- Enable Algo Trading
- If using the bridge: allow WebRequest for http://127.0.0.1:8765
Inputs (main)
- InpRiskPercent — risk % per base trade
- InpSlAtrMult / InpTpAtrMult — ATR multipliers
- InpWinsForScale / InpLotScaleFactor / InpMaxLotMult — win pyramid
- InpBridgeUrl / InpBridgeToken — local bridge (optional)
- Session filters: London / New York / overlap
Important risk disclaimer
This EA does not guarantee profits. Automated trading can lose your entire account balance. Always test on a demo account. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use at your own risk.
Notes
- Designed primarily for hedging accounts (IC Markets style).
- Symbol name may differ by broker ( XAUUSD , GOLD , etc.) — set InpSymbol accordingly.
- Companion app / bridge files are separate from this Code Base entry; the EA can run standalone.
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