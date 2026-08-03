Read-only analytics for accounts that run several Expert Advisors. It groups closed trades by magic number and measures what running those systems together actually saves you: standalone versus combined drawdown, the pairwise correlation matrix drawn as a heat map on the chart, and a Monte Carlo reshuffle of the portfolio's period returns.

A MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays Heikin Ashi candles with closed bar buy and sell arrows, optional MACD histogram divergence confirmation, and configurable alerts.