I want to add. to my ea pay back

I want to have a Max on the grid step.

Because sometimes the market is ranging and the same grid steps 5 times or more

It's getting close and open, close and open. To many times.

So I want to add. Maximum Payback for this grid step 1.2.3.

So if I set it for 0. It will delete. The stop loss. As long as ranging in this grid step.

After it went out of the grid step. Replace the stop loss.

As long as ranging in this grid step. And the first order did not reach the payback.





So let's say I had a sell. At 149

Hit stop loss at 150.

Payback by happen at 150.

To reach 151.tp

So you will delete the stop loss for the new Sell 149.

After the market reached 151.

First payback. Hit the target.

Only then replace the stop loss.

For the new 149.sell

as long the beginning of the story of this 149 Cycle SL happened.

As long it has not reach its payback by any cycle.

No new game at 149 sell. Will have a stop loss.

But 148.147. 146.

Can have stop loss.

(unless it will go over the Max You have coded it already)

And the 148, 147,146 ........will begin his new game for Cycle Payback.

If 148. Will reach the stop loss at 149.

And the payback Buy happened. At 149.

So a new pay back game cycle will be for this 148.

And the same logic now the new 148 will not have a stop loss.

Till the first 148 will reach his payback.