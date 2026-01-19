Hello, I have a project I want done for a NinjaTrader Script that would involve 2 phases. Phase 1. I simply want a ninja trader strategy that will take whatever custom user defined high/low range defines in the settings than executes a breakout trade either once a candle closes above / below the range or simply crosses the high/low of the range by placing stop orders. The way it takes the breakout will be whatever the user defines in the settings. Then for risk management it will have a user defined setting to either use a set price movement % as a stop loss OR the opposite side of the range as the stop loss. Then for the take profit it will have user defined settings for 2 take profits. In the settings the user will specify how much of the position % wise it will take profit at and for futures it will round up to the closest whole number and then it will have a user defined price movement % from entry it will place the TP1. Then for TP2 same thing it will be user defined settings of what price % it will close the rest of the position out at. It will also have a filter for either taking longs only, shorts only, or both, toggle buttons for the days of the week to tell it to only take trades on days toggled on.



Phase 2. Once we have the strategy able to take breakout trades off user defined ranges with custom risk management settings then I want 1 additional entry logic layer on top of this strategy. Once a candle closes above / below the user defined range, a setting in the strategy called "pullback entry" and if pullback entry is enabled, it will wait for price to close above / below the defined range THEN wait for price to pullback at whatever user defined price movement THEN it will take the trade. Example: if "pullback" entry is selected instead of a wick or a close and I set the pullback entry price movement % to 0.1%. Then once a candle CLOSES above the user defined range it would then place a limit order at 0.1% below the candle close waiting for price to PULLBACK into that limit order, then using whatever risk management settings for SL like in #1.