MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help build and support an automated trade execution system that connects TradingView custom indicator alerts to an Exness MT5 account. The role involves receiving TradingView webhook signals containing Buy/Sell direction and dynamically calculated lot size, processing them via a Python-based webhook listener, and executing market orders on MT5 running on a 24/7 virtual server. The developer will ensure accurate order placement, stable execution, error handling, logging, and compatibility with TradingView alert workflows. Experience with MT5 APIs, MQL5 trade execution, webhook integrations, and automation reliability is required.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
Similar orders
Update for 4 indicator 30+ USDI need someone to modify 4 indicators. gann zig zag2 = convert to mtf EquityLine samt StopOutLine = Add X Distance for text. last fibo week new = Color filled and add midle line , show the rectangle only for the current week
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Modify an existing EA 50+ USDI would like an experienced developer to work with. I have an existing EA I would like to modify. The EA works well on demo account but for some reasons, is not profitable on live account. I want an experienced developer to optimise it for a live account. Note: I only have a trial version of the EA, I do not have the source code
Forex trading bot job 600+ USDI am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USDI am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0