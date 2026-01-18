A fairly simple bot, which you will have probably made most of this 100 times before, the only slight difference is the stop loss close logic, I want a hard stop, that will be logged at the brokers side as a fail safe, but then a soft stop, that only closes the trade if the candle closes beyond the soft stop price, based on the time frame I specify. (this avoids trades being stopped out by wicks).

Any additional quality of life addons or things I have forgotten to specify would be appreciated.





Menu items required:

Entry Type:

Market

Limit

Trade Risk

Lot Size

Risk Amount

(defined as a % of account balance, based on entry price and hard stop)

Entry & Stoploss

Entry price

Hard stop (must be sent to broker and active on the trade, not rely on the EA to do it at the time)

Soft stop

(Soft stop only closes trade if candle bar closes beyond the soft stop amount, based on a specified timeframe (have time frame selector))

Take Profit (based on price levels)

TP 1

TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5

(percentage of trade to be closed at each point, allow less than 100% to enable partial close and allowing trade to run)

Break Even

On

Off

When

(stop moved to entry at either a certain price, or when TP 1 is hit)

Things to consider:

• Slippage handling (max spread filter)

• Symbol precision differences (BTC vs FX)

• Partial rounding edge cases

• What happens if platform restarts mid-trade (EA will need to detect existing trade using magic number and continue management)

To show chart info, even if minimal:

Such as: