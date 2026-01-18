Existing indicator compiles but does not want to attach to chart anymore, worked previously Requirements: Debugging of code so indicator attaches to chart Original values required to work as they previously worked, no adjustments Testing of indicator to make sure it attaches to a chart properly
Hi, I am looking for a good Forex programmer that could build a EA robot , It will have to be built base on fibonachi retracement, 0 , 0.236, 0.382 , 0,5 , 0.618 , 0.786, 1, 1.618 , 2.618, and 3.618, the robot should be able to make me input the fibo numbers myself. stop Loss, T.P
PROJECT DESCRIPTION I am using a Telegram → MetaTrader trade copier (currently TWP Copier 1.08) which receives trade signals correctly but does NOT consistently execute trades on MT4, despite: Signals being received and logged AutoTrading enabled Live trading allowed Correct symbol names (no suffix/prefix issues) Manual trades working perfectly No trade conflicts or filters blocking execution CURRENT ISSUE Telegram
Hello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -
HELLO EVERYONE , I NEED AAN INDICATORE AND EA ON STOCHESTIC OSSILATOR, WHICH CAN GIVE ME ALERT WHEN SIGNAL APEARS, INDICAOTRE I CAN SHOW ON TRADING VIEW , EXACTLTY THAT INDICATORE I NEEDED.INDICATORE NAME ON TRADING VIEW( JL STOCHESTIC DIVERGENCE ALERT).. THANK YOU
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict // Inputs input int EMA_Fast = 9; input int EMA_Slow = 21; input int RSI_Period = 14; input double Lots = 0.1; input int StopLoss = 20; // وقف خسارة (بـ نقاط) input int TakeProfit = 40; // هدف (بـ نقاط)
I have the Strategy and full spec any developer can run test to confirm. I need a developer to code it Claude AI has never given a score 11/10. "4.4 PROFIT FACTOR EA - CLAUDE AI CERTIFIED Scorpio Sniper Elite v1.4 - COMPLETE production spec ready: • 60% win rate | $100-190 daily expectancy • 50yr Monte Carlo validated • CLAUDE AI robustness certified [ATTACH ONLY: YOUR 11/10 CERTIFICATE
I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion .. I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Manual Start – Auto Hedge – Dynamic Lot Sequence – Price-Based SL/TP 1. Platform & Account - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Account type: Hedging - Broker: Exness - Must work on Cent and Standard accounts - Symbol: XAUUSD - Must support different symbol digits automatically 2. First Trade (Manual Only) - EA must NOT open the first trade - First trade is opened manually by the trader - Direction
Profitable Gold bot Requirement Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy Proper risk management with SL Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result No martingale/ No grid Avoid high impact news Reward Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards Testing is compulsory before