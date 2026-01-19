Specification
Hi, I am looking for a good Forex programmer that could build a EA robot , It will have to be built base on fibonachi retracement, 0 , 0.236, 0.382 , 0,5 , 0.618 , 0.786, 1, 1.618 , 2.618, and 3.618, the robot should be able to make me input the fibo numbers myself. stop Loss, T.P.
Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer 50 - 100 USDHello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -
EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USDI need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion .. I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in
Mt5 or mt4 bot 200 - 600 USDMetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Manual Start – Auto Hedge – Dynamic Lot Sequence – Price-Based SL/TP 1. Platform & Account - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Account type: Hedging - Broker: Exness - Must work on Cent and Standard accounts - Symbol: XAUUSD - Must support different symbol digits automatically 2. First Trade (Manual Only) - EA must NOT open the first trade - First trade is opened manually by the trader - Direction
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 6 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0