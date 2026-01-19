MQL5 Experts
Specification
An EA that can pass multiple prop firms that has drawdown limits no counts blown or violated An EA that is unique With the E A bagtest for MT5 Screen share over discord assistance with back test EA that passes the prop firm in less than two months Be able to solve solve issues with back test
Ninjatrader script 40+ USDhello Hello, I have a project I want done for a NinjaTrader Script that would involve 2 phases. Phase 1. I simply want a ninja trader strategy that will take whatever custom user defined high/low range defines in the settings than executes a breakout trade either once a candle closes above / below the range or simply crosses the high/low of the range by placing stop orders. The way it takes the breakout will be
I need EA to pass FTMO challange fast 30 - 100 USDAs in tittle, I need EA to pass FTMO challange fast, you know rules, max 5% daily drawdown, max 10% total drawdown. Passing in maximum +/- 1 month, it's around 20/22 working days 10/20=0.5% average per day profit. of course can be faster
Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer 50 - 100 USDHello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -
