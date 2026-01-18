Specification
HELLO EVERYONE , I NEED AAN INDICATORE AND EA ON STOCHESTIC OSSILATOR, WHICH CAN GIVE ME ALERT WHEN SIGNAL APEARS, INDICAOTRE I CAN SHOW ON TRADING VIEW , EXACTLTY THAT INDICATORE I NEEDED.INDICATORE NAME ON TRADING VIEW( JL STOCHESTIC DIVERGENCE ALERT)..
THANK YOU
Project information
Budget
40+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0