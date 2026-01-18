Specification
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property strict
// Inputs
input int EMA_Fast = 9;
input int EMA_Slow = 21;
input int RSI_Period = 14;
input double Lots = 0.1;
input int StopLoss = 20; // وقف خسارة (بـ نقاط)
input int TakeProfit = 40; // هدف (بـ نقاط)
input int Slippage = 3;
// Global Variables
double emaFast, emaSlow, rsiVal;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
if (OrdersTotal() == 0) // لا تفتح صفقة جديدة إذا كان هناك صفقة مفتوحة
{
emaFast = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_M5, EMA_Fast, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
emaSlow = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_M5, EMA_Slow, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
rsiVal = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_M5, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
// ----- BUY SIGNAL -----
if (emaFast > emaSlow && rsiVal > 30 && rsiVal < 70)
{
OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, Lots, Ask, Slippage,
Ask - StopLoss * Point, Ask + TakeProfit * Point,
"EMA_RSI_Buy", 0, 0, clrGreen);
}
// ----- SELL SIGNAL -----
if (emaFast < emaSlow && rsiVal > 30 && rsiVal < 70)
{
OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, Lots, Bid, Slippage,
Bid + StopLoss * Point, Bid - TakeProfit * Point,
"EMA_RSI_Sell", 0, 0, clrRed);
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
