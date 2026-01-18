Similar orders

Code debugging for an existing indicator 30+ USD Existing indicator compiles but does not want to attach to chart anymore, worked previously Requirements: Debugging of code so indicator attaches to chart Original values required to work as they previously worked, no adjustments Testing of indicator to make sure it attaches to a chart properly

An expert advisor base on Fibonachi. 30 - 40 USD Hi, I am looking for a good Forex programmer that could build a EA robot , It will have to be built base on fibonachi retracement, 0 , 0.236, 0.382 , 0,5 , 0.618 , 0.786, 1, 1.618 , 2.618, and 3.618, the robot should be able to make me input the fibo numbers myself. stop Loss, T.P

Fix Telegram to MT4/MT5 trade copier (Trades received but not executed on platforms) 50 - 200 USD PROJECT DESCRIPTION I am using a Telegram → MetaTrader trade copier (currently TWP Copier 1.08) which receives trade signals correctly but does NOT consistently execute trades on MT4, despite: Signals being received and logged AutoTrading enabled Live trading allowed Correct symbol names (no suffix/prefix issues) Manual trades working perfectly No trade conflicts or filters blocking execution CURRENT ISSUE Telegram

Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer 50 - 100 USD Hello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -

Entry Bot – with candle close stop loss 30+ USD A fairly simple bot, which you will have probably made most of this 100 times before, the only slight difference is the stop loss close logic, I want a hard stop, that will be logged at the brokers side as a fail safe, but then a soft stop, that only closes the trade if the candle closes beyond the soft stop price, based on the time frame I specify. (this avoids trades being stopped out by wicks). Any additional

STOCH DIVERGENCE INDICATORE AND EA 40+ USD HELLO EVERYONE , I NEED AAN INDICATORE AND EA ON STOCHESTIC OSSILATOR, WHICH CAN GIVE ME ALERT WHEN SIGNAL APEARS, INDICAOTRE I CAN SHOW ON TRADING VIEW , EXACTLTY THAT INDICATORE I NEEDED.INDICATORE NAME ON TRADING VIEW( JL STOCHESTIC DIVERGENCE ALERT).. THANK YOU

"URGENT: MQL5 EA - 4.4 Profit Factor Mean Reversion (Full Spec + Docs)" i have the strategy with full spec. 30+ USD I have the Strategy and full spec any developer can run test to confirm. I need a developer to code it Claude AI has never given a score 11/10. "4.4 PROFIT FACTOR EA - CLAUDE AI CERTIFIED Scorpio Sniper Elite v1.4 - COMPLETE production spec ready: • 60% win rate | $100-190 daily expectancy • 50yr Monte Carlo validated • CLAUDE AI robustness certified [ATTACH ONLY: YOUR 11/10 CERTIFICATE

EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USD I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion .. I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in

Mt5 or mt4 bot 200 - 600 USD MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Manual Start – Auto Hedge – Dynamic Lot Sequence – Price-Based SL/TP 1. Platform & Account - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Account type: Hedging - Broker: Exness - Must work on Cent and Standard accounts - Symbol: XAUUSD - Must support different symbol digits automatically 2. First Trade (Manual Only) - EA must NOT open the first trade - First trade is opened manually by the trader - Direction