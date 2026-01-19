FreelanceSections

Fix Telegram to MT4/MT5 trade copier (Trades received but not executed on platforms)

MQL5 Experts Integration Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization C++

Specification

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

I am using a Telegram → MetaTrader trade copier (currently TWP Copier 1.08) which receives trade signals correctly but does NOT consistently execute trades on MT4, despite:

  • Signals being received and logged
  • AutoTrading enabled
  • Live trading allowed
  • Correct symbol names (no suffix/prefix issues)
  • Manual trades working perfectly
  • No trade conflicts or filters blocking execution

 CURRENT ISSUE

  • Telegram messages are successfully received (confirmed in logs)
  • Copier parses the trade correctly
  • MT4 does NOT place the trade
  • Happens on FX pairs (EURUSD etc.)
  • Gold (XAUUSD) same issues
  • No errors shown that clearly explain why trades are skipped

This is NOT a broker execution issue (Pepperstone).

Manual trades open and close fine.


# WHAT I NEED FROM YOU

I need an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to:


  1. Diagnose why trades are NOT executing despite signals being received
  2. Fix logic related to:
    • Market orders
    • Pending orders (buy/sell limits)
    • Symbol mapping
    • Pip tolerance
    • Trade filters / conditions

  4. Ensure 100% reliable execution when a valid signal arrives
  5. Make it work on:
    • MT4
    • MT5

  7. Provide a clean, stable EA or solution (not a workaround)

 IMPORTANT NOTES

  • I use two Telegram channels:
    • One for Gold (XAUUSD)
    • One for FX pairs

  • Each channel runs on its own chart + copier instance
  • Symbol names are standard (EURUSD, XAUUSD – no .c / .p suffix)
  • This is NOT a beginner task — I need a professional


SUCCESS CRITERIA

  • When a Telegram signal arrives → trade is placed instantly
  • Works for:
    • Market orders
    • Pending orders
    • Multiple symbols

  • Stable on both MT4 and MT5
  • Tested and confirmed live

