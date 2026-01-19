Similar orders

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

Tradingview indicator 30+ USD I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks

Bot sympaFX 30+ USD Stratégie : "Institutional Flow Scalper" La stratégie repose sur la confluence de la tendance structurelle et de la valeur moyenne pondérée . Actifs cibles : EURUSD, GBPUSD (Spread faible, forte liquidité). Sessions : Londres (09h00 - 12h00) et New York (14h30 - 17h30 GMT+1). Indicateurs : EMA 200 : Filtre de tendance long terme (M5). VWAP : Ancre du prix institutionnel. On achète sous le VWAP en tendance haussière

Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD 1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi

Tradingview strategy modification 50+ USD can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind. So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code ( i

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any