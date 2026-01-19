Specification
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
I am using a Telegram → MetaTrader trade copier (currently TWP Copier 1.08) which receives trade signals correctly but does NOT consistently execute trades on MT4, despite:
- Signals being received and logged
- AutoTrading enabled
- Live trading allowed
- Correct symbol names (no suffix/prefix issues)
- Manual trades working perfectly
- No trade conflicts or filters blocking execution
CURRENT ISSUE
- Telegram messages are successfully received (confirmed in logs)
- Copier parses the trade correctly
- MT4 does NOT place the trade
- Happens on FX pairs (EURUSD etc.)
- Gold (XAUUSD) same issues
- No errors shown that clearly explain why trades are skipped
This is NOT a broker execution issue (Pepperstone).
Manual trades open and close fine.
# WHAT I NEED FROM YOU
I need an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to:
- Diagnose why trades are NOT executing despite signals being received
- Fix logic related to:
- Market orders
- Pending orders (buy/sell limits)
- Symbol mapping
- Pip tolerance
- Trade filters / conditions
- Ensure 100% reliable execution when a valid signal arrives
- Make it work on:
- MT4
- MT5
- Provide a clean, stable EA or solution (not a workaround)
IMPORTANT NOTES
- I use two Telegram channels:
- One for Gold (XAUUSD)
- One for FX pairs
- Each channel runs on its own chart + copier instance
- Symbol names are standard (EURUSD, XAUUSD – no .c / .p suffix)
- This is NOT a beginner task — I need a professional
SUCCESS CRITERIA
- When a Telegram signal arrives → trade is placed instantly
- Works for:
- Market orders
- Pending orders
- Multiple symbols
- Stable on both MT4 and MT5
- Tested and confirmed live
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
74
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
636
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
Published: 9 codes
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
25
68%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
4%
Working
Published: 2 codes
8
Rating
Projects
301
28%
Arbitration
32
25% / 63%
Overdue
9
3%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
121
35%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
10
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
40%
Busy
17
Rating
Projects
18
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
11%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
620
33%
Arbitration
36
39% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
20
Rating
Projects
51
20%
Arbitration
15
27% / 67%
Overdue
7
14%
Free
Published: 1 code
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
843
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Working
23
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
24
Rating
Projects
564
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
25
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
26
Rating
Projects
31
32%
Arbitration
8
50% / 25%
Overdue
3
10%
Working
27
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
28
Rating
Projects
253
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
1%
Free
Published: 2 codes
29
Rating
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Bot sympaFX 30+ USDStratégie : "Institutional Flow Scalper" La stratégie repose sur la confluence de la tendance structurelle et de la valeur moyenne pondérée . Actifs cibles : EURUSD, GBPUSD (Spread faible, forte liquidité). Sessions : Londres (09h00 - 12h00) et New York (14h30 - 17h30 GMT+1). Indicateurs : EMA 200 : Filtre de tendance long terme (M5). VWAP : Ancre du prix institutionnel. On achète sous le VWAP en tendance haussière
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Forex Expert Advisor/Robot mt4 30 - 50 USDGreetings, I'm seeking a price quote for the following EA description. 1) Short positions are opened after trades that have closed below the open of the trade. 2) Long positions are opened after trades that have closed above the open of the trade. 3) The base lot size plus the spread is applied for every trade that opens after the take profit has been reached. 4) Double the lot size of the previous trade plus
Project information
Budget
50 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0