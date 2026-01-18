Specification
I am looking for an EA for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 30-50 pips (equivalent to 3-5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion. I will paper test it first before making the purchase
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
14
43%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
7%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
186
41%
Arbitration
24
58% / 21%
Overdue
13
7%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
An expert advisor base on Fibonachi. 30 - 40 USDHi, I am looking for a good Forex programmer that could build a EA robot , It will have to be built base on fibonachi retracement, 0 , 0.236, 0.382 , 0,5 , 0.618 , 0.786, 1, 1.618 , 2.618, and 3.618, the robot should be able to make me input the fibo numbers myself. stop Loss, T.P
Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer 50 - 100 USDHello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -
EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USDI need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion .. I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 5 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0