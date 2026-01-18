Need a EA developer in conversion's I have a MT4 EA but I need it to be converted and to work in MT5





Nothing has to be removed

Nothing has to be added

Simply Make sure that when a copy is made in MT5 that the EA works the exact same way as it works in MT4





Its not a hard EA, AI can do this around %90 but there is a few lines in MT5 that AI do not understand and I have 0 coding skills

NOT A SINGLE line should be done by AI this should be done as manual work, I need it to work %100 Exactly the way in MT5 as it did in MT4, That means

That means that the VARIABLE VALUE START STEP AND STOP SHOULD ALL APPEAR IN MT5 AND ALL THE OPTIONS SHOULD BE THE SAME