EA Converted from MT4 To MT5

MQL4 Experts

Specification

Need a  EA developer in conversion's                       I have a MT4     EA     but I need it to be converted and to work in MT5


Nothing has to be removed

Nothing has to be added

Simply Make sure that when a copy is made in MT5       that the EA works the exact same way as it works in MT4


Its not a hard EA,     AI  can do this around  %90   but there is a few lines in MT5   that AI  do not understand   and I have 0  coding skills

NOT A SINGLE    line should be done by   AI    this should be done as manual work,    I need it to work   %100  Exactly the way in MT5  as it did in MT4,  That means

That means that the                    VARIABLE       VALUE    START   STEP   AND STOP   SHOULD ALL APPEAR IN MT5  AND ALL THE OPTIONS  SHOULD BE THE SAME

Similar orders
EA to generate Lots and is slightly positive after spreads and commissions 70 - 80 USD
**IMPORTANT** Please only reach out with a detailed message about the approximate rules of the strategy AND if you have a confirmed performance and can deliver this task. I will test the EA and/or the strategy. It is also fine if you just explain the strategy that can be used. I would be happy to trade it manually, but it needs to make sense and achieve the above goals. We can negotiate a significantly higher
SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USD
اسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس
Looking For A XauUSD alog Code 100 - 250 USD
Hello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo
Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal
Adding trailing stop loss to four expert advisors MetaTrader 5 30+ USD
Hello, My budget is $30, for all job I have four expert advisors on MetaTrader 5. I want to add a trailing stop loss to all four experts in the same way, based on the stop loss percentage. For example, If I set the trailing stop loss percentage in the input menuto 100%, and the stop loss to 500 points, this means that if the price moves 10 points in profit, then the stop loss will also move 10 points, and so on. If I
An Expert based on Trend Line t entry with MA Cross 30 - 50 USD
Ai 1. Trend identify up or down through lMA 50 at daily time frame ( if market stay above LMA 50 is called up trend & stay down lMA is called Down trend. 2. Entry :for uptrend buy & down trend sell though cross over lMA 50by21 & 21 by 14or7 ( customisable )1m or 5m flexible time 3. Daily target Floating loss (DD) if over no entry as % - close all 4. TP, break even after 2 pips (customisable)& SL option
Scalper in life 100+ USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 | //| Converted from Pine Script v5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // === INPUT === input double LotPercent =
Zoroe 30+ USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD H1 Auto Trading Bot | //| Works on MT5 Desktop / VPS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input double LotSize = 0.1; input int StopLossPoints = 200; input int TakeProfitPoints = 400; input int MagicNumber = 777; int emaHandle;
Dessy to make profits 40+ USD
Trading robots are programs, which operate according to underlying algorithms. An algorithm is a set of actions that need to be performed in response to certain events. For example, the most common task in algo trading is the identification of the "New bar" event. When the event occurs, the robot checks the emergence of trading signals and acts accordingly. Before you decide to program or order a trading robot, you
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD
// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Project information

Budget
30 - 35 USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

(8)
Placed orders61
Arbitrage count0