FreelanceSections

Mt5 or mt4 bot

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Manual Start – Auto Hedge – Dynamic Lot Sequence – Price-Based SL/TP


1. Platform & Account

- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Account type: Hedging

- Broker: Exness

- Must work on Cent and Standard accounts

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Must support different symbol digits automatically


2. First Trade (Manual Only)

- EA must NOT open the first trade

- First trade is opened manually by the trader

- Direction: Buy or Sell

- Lot size: chosen manually by the trader

- EA starts only after detecting this manual trade


3. Lot Sequence (Input Parameter Only)

Example:

LotSequence = "0.01,0.02,0.03,0.04,0.05,0.06,0.07,0.08,0.09,0.10,0.11,0.12,0.13"


Rules:

- EA detects which lot from LotSequence was used manually

- EA continues from the next lot in sequence

- Each Stop Loss -> next lot

- Any Take Profit -> reset to first lot

- If last lot is used and TP not hit -> stop opening new trades

- No martingale formulas

- No x2 / 4-3 logic

- No balance-based lot calculation


4. Stop Loss & Take Profit (Price-Based)

For XAUUSD:

- Take Profit = +4.00 USD price movement

- Stop Loss = -3.00 USD price movement


Must work on:

- Cent accounts (~4000 / 3000 points)

- Standard accounts (~400 / 300 points)


Use:

- SYMBOL_POINT

- SYMBOL_DIGITS

- SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE

Do NOT hardcode points.


5. Core Trading Logic

- Manual trade gets TP +4.00 and SL -3.00

- At SL price place opposite pending order

  Buy -> Sell Stop

  Sell -> Buy Stop

- Pending order lot = next LotSequence value

- Pending order also has TP +4.00 and SL -3.00

- SL price is always the same as next pending order price



Project information

Budget
200 - 600 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0