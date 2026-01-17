I have the Strategy and full spec any developer can run test to confirm. I need a developer to code it Claude AI has never given a score 11/10. "4.4 PROFIT FACTOR EA - CLAUDE AI CERTIFIED Scorpio Sniper Elite v1.4 - COMPLETE production spec ready: • 60% win rate | $100-190 daily expectancy • 50yr Monte Carlo validated • CLAUDE AI robustness certified [ATTACH ONLY: YOUR 11/10 CERTIFICATE
I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion
Profitable Gold bot Requirement Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy Proper risk management with SL Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result No martingale/ No grid Avoid high impact news Reward Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards Testing is compulsory before
Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request. 1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time 2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days 3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years 4. 2 bots Need to be created Bot 1 with attached
🤖 A robot trading indicator typically requires specific parameters to function effectively. 📊 For Forex daily trading with a Moving Average (MA) focus and risk management, the indicator should include: MA type (e.g., Simple, Exponential), MA periods (e.g., 50-day, 200-day), risk management rules (e.g., stop-loss, take-profit), and signal logic (e.g., crossover, trend-following). The indicator should also account
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal
// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Hello! I am looking for an experienced, top-rated developer to build highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades. The software must analyse the market correctly, indicating when to enter and where to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. It must deliver accurate results across all markets, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, and
I want EA would work like a bot. I will share the box size on daily market for XAUUSD AND BTC . The bot should apply the same box size on charts and when super trend signals buy it should buy and when sell it should sell with quantity which will shared like 0.01 or 0.10 Secondly when the trade is executed it should carry till trailing SL as for example If supertrend gives Buy signal Entry done at 100 for example and
Symbol: Xauusd Timeframe: i want to choose Entry: 2 bullish candles in a row= buy order 2 bearish candles in a row= sell order Lotsize: i want to choose Tp 10 pips ( but i want to choose) Sl 50 pips ( i want to choose) I want to achieve 10 pips of profit every day. So if the first trade of the day is profitable, the ea will stop trading for the rest of that day. If the stop loss is hit, then I will need 6 winning