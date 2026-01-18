MQL5 Experts
Specification
Lo oking for an expert that manages other expert s according to market condition and equity curve , including :
Turn ON/OFF experts in certain market conditions(indicator based), equity reach certian level , close all orders and restart ea again.
Main chart with basic account statistic information needed, including status information of each experts
Experts must be separated to more than 2 groups, each group of experts run in preset conditions by indicators or price action.
PS: I also use NEWS Filter EA same time, so this experts manager should not have any conflict with it , the execution priority is NEWS Filter > EA Manager.
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders27
Arbitrage count0