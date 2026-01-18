MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hi, I have four trading strategy's that work on tradingview. But these scripts i have are having problems being translated into ACSIL for Sierra Charts. I have being using AI to translate the scripts, but keep hitting a road block. The scripts load on the charts, but without any data being logged.
I hope you can help, I just want to confirm the positive results on tradingview are no fluke and are correct on Sierra Charts.
Please let me know if there are any further questions you may have?
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 2 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0