EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USD I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion

Mt5 or mt4 bot 200 - 600 USD MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Manual Start – Auto Hedge – Dynamic Lot Sequence – Price-Based SL/TP 1. Platform & Account - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Account type: Hedging - Broker: Exness - Must work on Cent and Standard accounts - Symbol: XAUUSD - Must support different symbol digits automatically 2. First Trade (Manual Only) - EA must NOT open the first trade - First trade is opened manually by the trader - Direction

Profitable Gold EA with proven result 50+ USD Profitable Gold bot Requirement Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy Proper risk management with SL Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result No martingale/ No grid Avoid high impact news Reward Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards Testing is compulsory before

Create a New or Modify the Existing EA with Below Requirements for XAUUSD/Gold 30 - 40 USD Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request. 1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time 2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days 3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years 4. 2 bots Need to be created Bot 1 with attached

Robot Tradinh Indicator 30 - 100 USD 🤖 A robot trading indicator typically requires specific parameters to function effectively. 📊 For Forex daily trading with a Moving Average (MA) focus and risk management, the indicator should include: MA type (e.g., Simple, Exponential), MA periods (e.g., 50-day, 200-day), risk management rules (e.g., stop-loss, take-profit), and signal logic (e.g., crossover, trend-following). The indicator should also account

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD // Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades 30 - 200 USD Hello! I am looking for an experienced, top-rated developer to build highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades. The software must analyse the market correctly, indicating when to enter and where to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. It must deliver accurate results across all markets, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, and

Code a Renko based EA/bot for either MT4, or MT5 or ctrader platform 30+ USD I want EA would work like a bot. I will share the box size on daily market for XAUUSD AND BTC . The bot should apply the same box size on charts and when super trend signals buy it should buy and when sell it should sell with quantity which will shared like 0.01 or 0.10 Secondly when the trade is executed it should carry till trailing SL as for example If supertrend gives Buy signal Entry done at 100 for example and