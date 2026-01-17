Similar orders

"URGENT: MQL5 EA - 4.4 Profit Factor Mean Reversion (Full Spec + Docs)" i have the strategy with full spec. 30+ USD I have the Strategy and full spec any developer can run test to confirm. I need a developer to code it Claude AI has never given a score 11/10. "4.4 PROFIT FACTOR EA - CLAUDE AI CERTIFIED Scorpio Sniper Elite v1.4 - COMPLETE production spec ready: • 60% win rate | $100-190 daily expectancy • 50yr Monte Carlo validated • CLAUDE AI robustness certified [ATTACH ONLY: YOUR 11/10 CERTIFICATE

Profitable Gold EA with proven result 50+ USD Profitable Gold bot Requirement Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy Proper risk management with SL Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result No martingale/ No grid Avoid high impact news Reward Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards Testing is compulsory before

Create a New or Modify the Existing EA with Below Requirements for XAUUSD/Gold 30 - 40 USD Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request. 1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time 2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days 3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years 4. 2 bots Need to be created Bot 1 with attached

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD // Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades 30 - 200 USD Hello! I am looking for an experienced, top-rated developer to build highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades. The software must analyse the market correctly, indicating when to enter and where to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. It must deliver accurate results across all markets, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, and

Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote

AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

MT4 EA Optimization & Backtesting for Prop Firm (Gold + Multi-Pair) 30 - 50 USD I am looking for an experienced MT4 Expert Advisor developer to help backtest and optimize an existing EA for prop firm trading . The EA currently trades Gold (XAUUSD) on M1/M5 , and the goal is to make it low-risk, stable, and prop-firm friendly , while also identifying a more aggressive preset for evaluation phases