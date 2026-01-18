Hello,





I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me.





The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size.





Here are the core requirements:





- Account size: $300

- Asset: XAUUSD only

- Risk management: Strict and properly controlled

- Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied

- Trading approach: Long-term focused, not aggressive scalping

- Strategy performance target: High-probability setup (aiming for a ~90% win-rate strategy, with realistic drawdown control)





The goal is steady and sustainable growth, not over-leveraging or gambling. Capital preservation is very important to me.





Please let me know:

- If this is something you can build

- What information you would need from me

- Estimated development time and cost

- Whether testing (backtesting / forward testing) is included





I look forward to your response.





Best regards,

de_benX