Specification
Hello,
I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me.
The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size.
Here are the core requirements:
- Account size: $300
- Asset: XAUUSD only
- Risk management: Strict and properly controlled
- Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied
- Trading approach: Long-term focused, not aggressive scalping
- Strategy performance target: High-probability setup (aiming for a ~90% win-rate strategy, with realistic drawdown control)
The goal is steady and sustainable growth, not over-leveraging or gambling. Capital preservation is very important to me.
Please let me know:
- If this is something you can build
- What information you would need from me
- Estimated development time and cost
- Whether testing (backtesting / forward testing) is included
I look forward to your response.
Best regards,
de_benX
Project information
Budget
50 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0