Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer

Specification

Hello,

I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me.

The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size.

Here are the core requirements:

- Account size: $300  
- Asset: XAUUSD only  
- Risk management: Strict and properly controlled  
- Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied  
- Trading approach: Long-term focused, not aggressive scalping  
- Strategy performance target: High-probability setup (aiming for a ~90% win-rate strategy, with realistic drawdown control)

The goal is steady and sustainable growth, not over-leveraging or gambling. Capital preservation is very important to me.

Please let me know:
- If this is something you can build
- What information you would need from me
- Estimated development time and cost
- Whether testing (backtesting / forward testing) is included

I look forward to your response.

Best regards,  
  de_benX

