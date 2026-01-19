Similar orders

An EA that can pass multiple prop firms 30+ USD An EA that can pass multiple prop firms that has drawdown limits no counts blown or violated An EA that is unique With the E A bagtest for MT5 Screen share over discord assistance with back test EA that passes the prop firm in less than two months Be able to solve solve issues with back test

Ninjatrader script 40+ USD hello Hello, I have a project I want done for a NinjaTrader Script that would involve 2 phases. Phase 1. I simply want a ninja trader strategy that will take whatever custom user defined high/low range defines in the settings than executes a breakout trade either once a candle closes above / below the range or simply crosses the high/low of the range by placing stop orders. The way it takes the breakout will be

I need EA to pass FTMO challange fast 30 - 100 USD As in tittle, I need EA to pass FTMO challange fast, you know rules, max 5% daily drawdown, max 10% total drawdown. Passing in maximum +/- 1 month, it's around 20/22 working days 10/20=0.5% average per day profit. of course can be faster

Requesting for XAUUSD Trading Developer 50 - 100 USD Hello, I’m reaching out because I’m interested in hiring you to develop a custom trading bot for me. The bot should trade only XAUUSD (Gold) and be designed for long-term account growth using my own trading account size. Here are the core requirements: - Account size: $300 - Asset: XAUUSD only - Risk management: Strict and properly controlled - Risk-to-reward ratio: Clearly defined and consistently applied -

Metatrader EA pineconnector tradingview webhook Alert Generator 30 - 40 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help build and support an automated trade execution system that connects TradingView custom indicator alerts to an Exness MT5 account. The role involves receiving TradingView webhook signals containing Buy/Sell direction and dynamically calculated lot size, processing them via a Python-based webhook listener, and executing market orders on MT5 running on a 24/7

Expert Advisor Developer Needed to Automate Custom XAU/USD Trading Strategy (MT4 / MT5) 50+ USD I am looking for an EA for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 30-50 pips (equivalent to 3-5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion. I will paper test it first before making the purchase

Entry Bot – with candle close stop loss 30+ USD A fairly simple bot, which you will have probably made most of this 100 times before, the only slight difference is the stop loss close logic, I want a hard stop, that will be logged at the brokers side as a fail safe, but then a soft stop, that only closes the trade if the candle closes beyond the soft stop price, based on the time frame I specify. (this avoids trades being stopped out by wicks). Any additional

I need a professional tradingview and sierra chart developer 50+ USD Hi, I have four trading strategy's that work on tradingview. But these scripts i have are having problems being translated into ACSIL for Sierra Charts. I have being using AI to translate the scripts, but keep hitting a road block. The scripts load on the charts, but without any data being logged. I hope you can help, I just want to confirm the positive results on tradingview are no fluke and are correct on Sierra

STOCH DIVERGENCE INDICATORE AND EA 40+ USD HELLO EVERYONE , I NEED AAN INDICATORE AND EA ON STOCHESTIC OSSILATOR, WHICH CAN GIVE ME ALERT WHEN SIGNAL APEARS, INDICAOTRE I CAN SHOW ON TRADING VIEW , EXACTLTY THAT INDICATORE I NEEDED.INDICATORE NAME ON TRADING VIEW( JL STOCHESTIC DIVERGENCE ALERT).. THANK YOU