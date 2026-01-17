MQL4 Indicators Converting
Specification
I need someone to modify 4 indicators.
gann zig zag2 = convert to mtf
EquityLine samt StopOutLine = Add X Distance for text.
last fibo week new = Color filled and add midle line , show the rectangle only for the current week.
