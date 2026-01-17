FreelanceSections

Update for 4 indicator

MQL4 Indicators Converting

Specification

I need someone to modify 4 indicators.

gann zig zag2                           = convert to mtf

EquityLine  samt StopOutLine   = Add  X Distance for text.

last fibo week new                 =  Color filled and add midle line , show the rectangle only for the current week.






Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(17)
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(102)
Projects
158
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(18)
Projects
22
18%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(27)
Projects
38
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
VAT (25%): 7.5 USD
Total: 38 USD
For the developer
27 USD

Customer

(2)
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0