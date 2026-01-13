FreelanceSections

Specification

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs.
📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instruments:
XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
XAGUSD (Silver vs USD)
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
Trading styles:
Scalping
Intraday / short-term swing
🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE
I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot.
I want a decision-support tool that clearly indicates:
BUY / SELL / NO-TRADE
Market trend & momentum
High-probability entries with lowest possible risk
Clear visual signals on chart are required.The system may include:
Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
Entry confirmation for scalping & intraday trades
Volatility & session filters
News filter (optional)
Suggested Stop-Loss & Take-Profit
Best performance on M5 / M15 / M30
I am open to professional logic suggestions suitable for metals & major forex pairs.
🚫 STRICT SAFETY RULES (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
❌ No martingale
❌ No grid
❌ No recovery logic
❌ No lot multiplication
❌ No fake or curve-fitted backtests
Risk control is mandatory.
🧪 TESTING & DELIVERY
Must run on MetaTrader 5
Demo testing required
Adjustable input parameters
Clean & well-commented MQL5 code
Clear explanation of logic & best usage conditions
👨‍💻 DEVELOPER REQUIREMENTS
Please apply only if you:
Have strong MT5 / MQL5 experience
Have built indicators or EAs before
Understand metals & major forex behavior
Can explain logic honestly (no profit guarantees)
Please include:
Your experience
Similar past projects
Your suggested approach for XAUUSD / XAGUSD / Forex
Estimated cost & timeline

