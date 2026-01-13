Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs.
📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instruments:
XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
XAGUSD (Silver vs USD)
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
Trading styles:
Scalping
Intraday / short-term swing
🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE
I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot.
I want a decision-support tool that clearly indicates:
BUY / SELL / NO-TRADE
Market trend & momentum
High-probability entries with lowest possible risk
Clear visual signals on chart are required.The system may include:
Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
Entry confirmation for scalping & intraday trades
Volatility & session filters
News filter (optional)
Suggested Stop-Loss & Take-Profit
Best performance on M5 / M15 / M30
I am open to professional logic suggestions suitable for metals & major forex pairs.
🚫 STRICT SAFETY RULES (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
❌ No martingale
❌ No grid
❌ No recovery logic
❌ No lot multiplication
❌ No fake or curve-fitted backtests
Risk control is mandatory.
🧪 TESTING & DELIVERY
Must run on MetaTrader 5
Demo testing required
Adjustable input parameters
Clean & well-commented MQL5 code
Clear explanation of logic & best usage conditions
👨💻 DEVELOPER REQUIREMENTS
Please apply only if you:
Have strong MT5 / MQL5 experience
Have built indicators or EAs before
Understand metals & major forex behavior
Can explain logic honestly (no profit guarantees)
Please include:
Your experience
Similar past projects
Your suggested approach for XAUUSD / XAGUSD / Forex
Estimated cost & timeline
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
158
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
Similar orders
Forex trading bot job 600+ USDI am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USDHi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
Create simple EA 30 - 60 USDStart BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0