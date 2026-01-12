Similar orders

Boeta 40+ USD Trade make the market look easy check update show me the lost and profits show me my profit I made show canddle step by step explain show traders marking the profits show time difference between the countries

Development of a Robust Forex Expert Advisor with Two Complementary Strategies (No Grid, No Martingale) 30 - 200 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to run 24/5 on a VPS , using two complementary trading strategies , historically used and globally applied in the Forex market , implemented inside a single EA . The main focus of this project is robustness, simplicity, and long-term survivability , not unrealistic or aggressive performance. General

Trading robot based on moving average cross-over criteria 100 - 500 USD The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could

GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USD I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize

Create simple EA 30 - 60 USD Start BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or

Tradingview indicator 30+ USD I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks

Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale) 500+ USD PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification Objective: PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session. The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline , not optimization or performance tuning. 1. Market & Time Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart) Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the