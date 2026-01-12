Specification
Hi Dev,
I need a custom indicator/dashboard system built for MT4. I will send the reference .ex4 or .mq4 source files after you accept the job.
IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS:
External Inputs: All values (Periods, Deviations, Colors, Timeframes) must be "External Variables" so I can change them manually.
Visual Replica: The final chart must look EXACTLY like the attached screenshots.
Timeframe Flexibility: The system must work on ANY timeframe I select on the chart or dashboard.
Here is the breakdown of the logic:
A. MAIN CHART VISUALS (The "Look")
Candle Type: Standard Candles (NO Heiken Ashi).
Candle Coloring (RSI Logic):
I want the candles to change color based on RSI (Period 14, Level 50).
Condition: If RSI > 50 = Buy Color (e.g., Green/Blue).
Condition: If RSI < 50 = Sell Color (e.g., Red/Pink).
Note: Do NOT show the RSI sub-window at the bottom. Only apply the colors to the main chart candles.
EMA 200: Display a 200 EMA line that changes color (Green=Uptrend, Red=Downtrend).
Cleanliness: Remove all ZigZag lines and text labels. Only show Arrows, Colored Candles, and the EMA line.
B. SIGNAL LOGIC (For Arrows & Dashboard)
The system should generate a BUY/SELL Arrow and Dashboard Alert based on this combination:
Trend Filter: Price is relative to the EMA 200.
Trigger: The ZigZag Indicator (Input: Depth 12, Deviation 5, Backstep 3).
Logic: Show Arrow when ZigZag detects a High/Low point aligned with the EMA Trend.
C. DASHBOARD SCANNER
Layout: Copy the layout in the screenshot (Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Age, Entry, SL, TP).
TP Logic: Calculate TP1 (1:1 RR), TP2 (1:2 RR), TP3 (1:3 RR).
Inputs: Allow me to select/type the list of Symbols (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.) and the Timeframe to scan.
D. ALERTS & SECURITY
Alerts: Enable Push Notifications (Mobile), Pop-up Alerts, and Email.
Security: Please add a Security/Licensing feature.
Option to lock the indicator to a specific Account Number.
Option to set an Expiration Date.
I have attached the screenshots of the desired look and the settings. I will send the indicator files once we proceed.
Please let me know if you can do this. Thanks!