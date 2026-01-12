FreelanceSections

PROJECT SPECIFICATION: PALDO Trading System (Dashboard + Custom Chart)

MQL4 Indicators

Specification

Hi Dev,

I need a custom indicator/dashboard system built for MT4. I will send the reference .ex4 or  .mq4 source files after you accept the job.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS:

  1. External Inputs: All values (Periods, Deviations, Colors, Timeframes) must be "External Variables" so I can change them manually.

  2. Visual Replica: The final chart must look EXACTLY like the attached screenshots.

  3. Timeframe Flexibility: The system must work on ANY timeframe I select on the chart or dashboard.

Here is the breakdown of the logic:

A. MAIN CHART VISUALS (The "Look")

  • Candle Type: Standard Candles (NO Heiken Ashi).

  • Candle Coloring (RSI Logic):

    • I want the candles to change color based on RSI (Period 14, Level 50).

    • Condition: If RSI > 50 = Buy Color (e.g., Green/Blue).

    • Condition: If RSI < 50 = Sell Color (e.g., Red/Pink).

    • Note: Do NOT show the RSI sub-window at the bottom. Only apply the colors to the main chart candles.

  • EMA 200: Display a 200 EMA line that changes color (Green=Uptrend, Red=Downtrend).

  • Cleanliness: Remove all ZigZag lines and text labels. Only show Arrows, Colored Candles, and the EMA line.

B. SIGNAL LOGIC (For Arrows & Dashboard)

The system should generate a BUY/SELL Arrow and Dashboard Alert based on this combination:

  1. Trend Filter: Price is relative to the EMA 200.

  2. Trigger: The ZigZag Indicator (Input: Depth 12, Deviation 5, Backstep 3).

    • Logic: Show Arrow when ZigZag detects a High/Low point aligned with the EMA Trend.

C. DASHBOARD SCANNER

  • Layout: Copy the layout in the screenshot (Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Age, Entry, SL, TP).

  • TP Logic: Calculate TP1 (1:1 RR), TP2 (1:2 RR), TP3 (1:3 RR).

  • Inputs: Allow me to select/type the list of Symbols (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.) and the Timeframe to scan.

D. ALERTS & SECURITY

  • Alerts: Enable Push Notifications (Mobile), Pop-up Alerts, and Email.

  • Security: Please add a Security/Licensing feature.

    • Option to lock the indicator to a specific Account Number.

    • Option to set an Expiration Date.

I have attached the screenshots of the desired look and the settings. I will send the indicator files once we proceed.

Please let me know if you can do this. Thanks!


Files:

PNG
image1.png
49.9 Kb
PNG
image2.png
9.3 Kb
PNG
image3.png
28.8 Kb
PNG
image4.png
60.7 Kb
PNG
image5.png
63.9 Kb

