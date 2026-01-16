Highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades
Specification
Hello! I am looking for an experienced, top-rated developer to build highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades. The software must analyse the market correctly, indicating when to enter and where to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. It must deliver accurate results across all markets, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, and oil.
Similar orders
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USDFor only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 20 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0