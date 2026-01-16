Similar orders

Profitable Gold EA with proven result 50+ USD Profitable Gold bot Requirement Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy Proper risk management with SL Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result No martingale/ No grid Avoid high impact news Reward Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards Testing is compulsory before

Create a New or Modify the Existing EA with Below Requirements for XAUUSD/Gold 30 - 40 USD Attached Files Can be used for reference. Please thoroughly understand the requirements and mql5 & set files before accepting the request. 1. Only Accept the job request if you are able to complete on time 2. I want you to show me demo of the Bot created and tested in Demo account for at least 3 days 3. I want you to show me the back tested results for last 5 years 4. 2 bots Need to be created Bot 1 with attached

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD // Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote

AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

TradingView alerts to MT5 Automation (Scalping on 1-min time interval) 80 - 150 USD Description I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view. The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution. Functional Requirements 1. TradingView Integration

MT5 Prop Firm Trend Following EA (Eur/USD and USD/JPY, Risk-Controlled) 250 - 350 USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 . This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory . This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA. The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation , not

MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a