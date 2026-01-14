Similar orders

Tradingview strategy modification 50+ USD can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind. So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code ( i

Two EAs 30 - 100 USD Hello, I will need one indicator in Tradingview converted to a strategy in MT5. The indicator is called ...Multi Kernel Regression [ChartPrime] Indicator. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I will need another one that is a strategy in Tradingview converted to a strategy in MT5. "UT Bot Strategy". Two in total. Lets talk

Trade copierfor ninjatrader indicator 100 - 200 USD I have build the trade copier for ninja trader as indicator. I need someone to fix the issue i am having or create new one similar to replicanto. here are my issue.. ### 1. Opposing Positions Across Multiple Accounts A counter trade violation occurs when you hold opposite directional positions (Buy vs. Sell) in the same symbol or product across different accounts. * *Example from your report:* In Violation #8

Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform

Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter 30+ USD "I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation. Key Requirements: The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI . Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is

Looking for a long term relationship woth developer woth trading knowledge 30 - 350 USD Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals on chart Signals must he placed at candle close and not repaint. Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps 1. Send screenahots of it 2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3 3. Short period demo 4. Deposite send full version and close deal. That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting