MQL5 Indicators
Specification
Indicator Objectives
Its objective is to create alerts.
To create alerts, the indicator must use:
Price values from a candlestick
As well as the "horizontal line" object from the MT5 platform.
The alerts must be displayed in a second window, below the chart.
The indicator must have a parameter for the historical data size.
Finally, it will only display alerts located within a specific time range (time filter).
Project information
Budget
30 - 99 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders46
Arbitrage count0