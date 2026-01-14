FreelanceSections

Cross line indicator

MQL5 Indicators

Specification

Indicator Objectives
Its objective is to create alerts.

To create alerts, the indicator must use:
Price values ​​from a candlestick
As well as the "horizontal line" object from the MT5 platform.
The alerts must be displayed in a second window, below the chart.
The indicator must have a parameter for the historical data size.
Finally, it will only display alerts located within a specific time range (time filter).

Files:

TXT
CROSS Line English.txt
6.5 Kb
PNG
Conditions to be met for a bullish alert.png
39.7 Kb
PNG
Conditions to be met for a bearish alert.png
39.8 Kb
PNG
vertical line to visualize the end of the history.png
26.7 Kb
PNG
vertical marking line, every day.png
19.6 Kb
PNG
Information table to display on the graph.png
31.2 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(17)
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(102)
Projects
158
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(392)
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
5
Developer 5
Rating
(30)
Projects
35
26%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
11%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(428)
Projects
622
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
7
Developer 7
Rating
(265)
Projects
595
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
8
Developer 8
Rating
(11)
Projects
13
62%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(305)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(2625)
Projects
3334
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
13
Developer 13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(167)
Projects
197
48%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
1%
Working
15
Developer 15
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Busy
16
Developer 16
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Working
17
Developer 17
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(15)
Projects
21
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
19%
Working
20
Developer 20
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
21
Developer 21
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
22
Developer 22
Rating
(71)
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Working
Similar orders
Tradingview strategy modification 50+ USD
can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind. So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code ( i
Two EAs 30 - 100 USD
Hello, I will need one indicator in Tradingview converted to a strategy in MT5. The indicator is called ...Multi Kernel Regression [ChartPrime] Indicator. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I will need another one that is a strategy in Tradingview converted to a strategy in MT5. "UT Bot Strategy". Two in total. Lets talk
Trade copierfor ninjatrader indicator 100 - 200 USD
I have build the trade copier for ninja trader as indicator. I need someone to fix the issue i am having or create new one similar to replicanto. here are my issue.. ### 1. Opposing Positions Across Multiple Accounts A counter trade violation occurs when you hold opposite directional positions (Buy vs. Sell) in the same symbol or product across different accounts. * *Example from your report:* In Violation #8
Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD
Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks
MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD
Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD
can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter 30+ USD
"I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation. Key Requirements: The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI . Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is
Looking for a long term relationship woth developer woth trading knowledge 30 - 350 USD
Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals on chart Signals must he placed at candle close and not repaint. Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps 1. Send screenahots of it 2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3 3. Short period demo 4. Deposite send full version and close deal. That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting
Hello mate I need to create an EA that closes the trades opened by another EA 30 - 40 USD
Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA . The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA. The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer. The conditions of new EA is as follows: The new EA should close all

Project information

Budget
30 - 99 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 5 day(s)

Customer

(20)
Placed orders46
Arbitrage count0