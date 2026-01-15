MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
im looking for a skilled coder who can make an indicator produce a signal when my custome indicators align. I would also like an EA also made which opens trades on these signals, theres an EA i already have which manages trades so all i want is for the coder to make the signals made by the indicator use the trade management from this EA. More details to be provided.
The project is abit urgent and please only take the job if you are free. thank you.
Similar orders
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USDFor only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USDI am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize
Convert EA from mql4 into mql5 30+ USDPlease convert mql4 EA into mql5 EA, source of code will be send only for selected candidates, After conversion 1:1 EA require small, cosmetic changes, My budget is 30 USD, I have 1 converted mql5 file, but have some bugs, maybe it will be helpful for you or maybe you want to start conversion from 0, it's up to you
Project information
Budget
96+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders59
Arbitrage count0