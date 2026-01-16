FreelanceSections

Specification

// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function
void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp)
{
   string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n";
   
   string json = "{"
      "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
      "\"time\":"+IntegerToString((int)TimeCurrent())+","
      "\"state\":\""+state+"\","
      "\"direction\":\""+dir+"\","
      "\"entry\":"+DoubleToString(entry,_Digits)+","
      "\"sl\":"+DoubleToString(sl,_Digits)+","
      "\"tp\":"+DoubleToString(tp,_Digits)+
   "}";

   char data[], result[];
   StringToCharArray(json, data, 0, StringLen(json));
   
   int res = WebRequest("POST", url, headers, 5000, data, result, headers);
   if(res == 200) Print("✅ State sent to Base44");
   else Print("❌ Base44 send failed: ", res);
}

// Replace all ExportState() calls with:
// SendToBase44(state, dir, entry, sl, tp);

Files:

CSV
signals_2025-12-26.csv
4.5 Kb
TXT
signals_report_2025-12-27.txt
483 b

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(17)
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(27)
Projects
38
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
100%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(4)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(43)
Projects
57
4%
Arbitration
7
0% / 57%
Overdue
5
9%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0