Specification
// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function
void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp)
{
string url = "https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState";
string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n";
string json = "{"
"\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
"\"time\":"+IntegerToString((int)TimeCurrent())+","
"\"state\":\""+state+"\","
"\"direction\":\""+dir+"\","
"\"entry\":"+DoubleToString(entry,_Digits)+","
"\"sl\":"+DoubleToString(sl,_Digits)+","
"\"tp\":"+DoubleToString(tp,_Digits)+
"}";
char data[], result[];
StringToCharArray(json, data, 0, StringLen(json));
int res = WebRequest("POST", url, headers, 5000, data, result, headers);
if(res == 200) Print("✅ State sent to Base44");
else Print("❌ Base44 send failed: ", res);
}
// Replace all ExportState() calls with:
// SendToBase44(state, dir, entry, sl, tp);
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
