Specification
I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize.
Similar orders
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USDHi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
Create simple EA 30 - 60 USDStart BUY:- when i click start BUY button new panel should open which should contain bellow points:- Trigger Price Time frame Cross/Close RR ration Trailing Stop ratio Maximum Trade count Risk (percentage or cash) (Option to Increase risk when SL hit) Remove Trigger (True/False ) I will explain above point one by one here bellow •Trigger price :- here we enter price at which when market cross or
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Need profitable XAUUSD EA for Mt5. 30 - 1000 USDLooking for a developer to develop or provide past expert advisor that can cope with high impact news and high trends. needs to be mt5. Any strategy necessary. need to be able to backtest myself or see past results. Minimum profit per month 30% but needs to be very low drawdown. Can be one shot trade a day or a 1 min scalper ea. I will not be going to telegram to discuss further
Project information
