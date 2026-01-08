Similar orders

EA-Halftrend-STRICT FILTER 50+ USD This indicator will code into MT5 EA. Trade on live, demo and strategy tester. No repaint, no redraw and stable on chart. 1. Include all inputs variable and value, Lots size in points adjustable, TP in points true or false adjustable, SL in points true or false adjustable, close position on opposite signal true or false, Use pending order true or false, use BE points true or false, use slippage point true or false

I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USD can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to

I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price

Looking to purchase a source file for a Gold/US30 Expert advisor. 50 - 300 USD Looking to purchase a EA for Gold and US30 with source Requirements: must have proper built in Risk Management Must yield good profit factor and recovery Factor Must work on any Broker Must have less than 15% drawdown Year over Year Z-Score should be high Consecutive Profits Must Outweigh Consecutive losses atleast 3/1 Must be able to work on accounts from 100USD and up Testing must be based off of real Tick Values

Ready Made Ninjatrader 100+ USD I’m looking for a NinjaTrader 8 developer to build or customize a fully automated futures strategy . Goals: Target ~$100/day (consistency over aggression) Long-term survivability (not scalping hype) Requirements: Trade ES/MES or NQ/MNQ Fixed risk per trade Daily profit & loss limits Time/session filters Break-even & trailing stop logic Full NT8 strategy (not indicator) Nice to have: Backtest + optimization

EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours

XAGUSD–MCX Silver Cross-Market Arbitrage Trading Bot 30 - 50 USD 🧠 Project Overview We require an automated trading system that performs statistical arbitrage between: XAGUSD (MT5 account) MCX Silver (separate broker / API / account) The bot will calculate custom percentage movement from a daily anchor time and trade based on spread convergence, not broker-provided percentage values. --- 🧩 Core Concept The system must: 1. Capture daily anchor prices at 11:30 PM IST 2. Compute

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need

Modification of an exisiting system 49+ USD im looking for a skilled coder who can modify my existing EA and indicator. I want a signal created when my custome indicators,( a channel and a few fiilters)align at certain conditions. The EA entry options are good as they are once a signal is produced, The main job is mainly on a differnt signal to be produced under different condttions, and an indicator which just draws an arrow along with channel for backtesting