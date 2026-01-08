Specification
Title
Urgent: MT4 & MT5 MQL Developer Needed Tonight – Dashboard Logic Fixes & Validation Error
Description
I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer who is available tonight to work on three specific issues across two dashboard indicators.
This is not a full build. The indicators already exist. I need targeted fixes and logic replacement, ideally working live with me via TeamViewer / AnyDesk so we can test and resolve issues quickly.
Work Required
-
Dashboard Column Logic Replacement (MT5)
-
One column in a dashboard indicator is not functioning correctly.
-
I want to replace the logic entirely with a simpler, more reliable approach.
-
UI already exists. This is logic-only work, not design.
-
-
Same Dashboard Issue – MT4 Version
-
The exact same column logic issue exists in the MT4 version of the indicator.
-
Logic should be mirrored appropriately for MT4.
-
-
Higher Timeframe Validation Error (MT4 or MT5)
-
A separate dashboard indicator is throwing a validation error related to higher timeframe checks.
-
Needs debugging and correction so validation works reliably across timeframes.
-
Requirements
-
Strong experience with MQL4 and MQL5
-
Comfortable debugging dashboard-style indicators
-
Understands multi-timeframe logic
-
Available immediately / tonight
-
Happy to work live via screen share
-
Clear communication and fast execution
What I’ll Provide
-
Full source code
-
Clear explanation of what each column should do
-
Access to test environments
-
Immediate feedback during the session
Budget
-
Fair, reasonable price for a short, focused job
-
Open to hourly or fixed price
-
Potential for ongoing work if this goes well
If you can:
-
Fix logic (not rewrite whole systems),
-
Work fast,
-
And collaborate live,
then message me now with:
-
Your MQL4/MQL5 experience
-
Confirmation you’re available tonight