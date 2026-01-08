Title

Urgent: MT4 & MT5 MQL Developer Needed Tonight – Dashboard Logic Fixes & Validation Error

Description

I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer who is available tonight to work on three specific issues across two dashboard indicators.

This is not a full build. The indicators already exist. I need targeted fixes and logic replacement, ideally working live with me via TeamViewer / AnyDesk so we can test and resolve issues quickly.

Work Required

Dashboard Column Logic Replacement (MT5) One column in a dashboard indicator is not functioning correctly.

I want to replace the logic entirely with a simpler, more reliable approach.

UI already exists. This is logic-only work, not design. Same Dashboard Issue – MT4 Version The exact same column logic issue exists in the MT4 version of the indicator.

Logic should be mirrored appropriately for MT4. Higher Timeframe Validation Error (MT4 or MT5) A separate dashboard indicator is throwing a validation error related to higher timeframe checks .

Needs debugging and correction so validation works reliably across timeframes.

Requirements

Strong experience with MQL4 and MQL5

Comfortable debugging dashboard-style indicators

Understands multi-timeframe logic

Available immediately / tonight

Happy to work live via screen share

Clear communication and fast execution

What I’ll Provide

Full source code

Clear explanation of what each column should do

Access to test environments

Immediate feedback during the session

Budget

Fair, reasonable price for a short, focused job

Open to hourly or fixed price

Potential for ongoing work if this goes well

If you can:

Fix logic (not rewrite whole systems),

Work fast,

And collaborate live,

then message me now with: