Specification
can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to provide these services if needed. Please let me know thank you!
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders8
Arbitrage count0