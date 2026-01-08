FreelanceSections

Ad a stop-loss and hedge pending order to an existing ea

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

I have an existing Ea and want to ad a stop loss in pips with adesired distance in inputs. Also i want to ad a pending hedge order with inputs Distance frome price, lot size , take profit and stop loss.

