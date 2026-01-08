Specification
I have an existing Ea and want to ad a stop loss in pips with adesired distance in inputs. Also i want to ad a pending hedge order with inputs Distance frome price, lot size , take profit and stop loss.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
20
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
299
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Loaded
5
Rating
Projects
975
46%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Working
Published: 6 codes
6
Rating
Projects
621
53%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
9
Rating
Projects
498
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
13
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
36
53%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
3
8%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
22
Rating
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
36
36% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Rating
Projects
119
68%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
12
10%
Working
25
Rating
Projects
6
17%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
50%
Free
26
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
28
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
78
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
29
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
EA to trade GOLD in M5 an account of 500-1000usd 30 - 500 USDiF you already have an successful EA for scalping in M5 XAUUSD [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY] working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure but also on reversal eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF eventually with strategy Grid with param ON/OFF eventually with HEDGING with param ON/OFF and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl without High Frequency Trades [means average
Double trade 30+ USD1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle
I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USDcan you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Project information
Budget
30 - 45 USD
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0