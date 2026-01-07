FreelanceSections

XAGUSD–MCX Silver Cross-Market Arbitrage Trading Bot

MQL5 Experts Forex

Specification

🧠 Project Overview

We require an automated trading system that performs statistical arbitrage between:

XAGUSD (MT5 account)

MCX Silver (separate broker / API / account)


The bot will calculate custom percentage movement from a daily anchor time and trade based on spread convergence, not broker-provided percentage values.


---

🧩 Core Concept

The system must:

1. Capture daily anchor prices at 11:30 PM IST


2. Compute true percentage movement from anchor for both instruments


3. Compute SPREAD = XAG% − MCX%


4. Execute paired trades using a multi-leg ladder strategy


5. Close trades on mean reversion




---

🕦 Daily Initialization

At 11:30 PM IST (configurable):

Store:

XAG_anchor_price

MCX_anchor_price


Reset all strategy state



---

🔢 Live Calculations (Continuous Loop)

Every tick / configurable interval:

XAG_pct  = (XAG_now − XAG_anchor) / XAG_anchor × 100
MCX_pct  = (MCX_now − MCX_anchor) / MCX_anchor × 100
SPREAD   = XAG_pct − MCX_pct

Ignore broker % values completely.


---

🪜 Entry Strategy (Multi-Leg Ladder)

Configurable Spread Levels & Capital Allocation

Leg Spread Trigger Capital

1 0.40% ₹10,00,000
2 0.60% ₹12,00,000
3 0.80% ₹17,00,000
4 1.00% ₹21,00,000


Execution Rules

When abs(SPREAD) reaches a trigger and that leg is not active:

If SPREAD > 0
→ Sell XAGUSD and Buy MCX Silver

If SPREAD < 0
→ Buy XAGUSD and Sell MCX Silver

Stop opening new legs if abs(SPREAD) ≥ 1.25%.


---

🎯 Exit & Profit Logic

Full Exit Condition

Close all positions when:

abs(SPREAD) ≤ 0.10%

Optional Scalping Overlay

Partial profit booking when spread moves:

0.40 → 0.30

0.60 → 0.50

0.80 → 0.70

1.00 → 0.90



---

🧯 Risk & Safety Controls

No new entries when abs(SPREAD) ≥ 1.25

Resume entries only when abs(SPREAD) < 1.00

Block trading if free margin < 2× required margin

Must support separate accounts for XAGUSD and MCX execution



---

🧩 System Requirements

MT5 EA for XAGUSD

External bridge/API support for MCX execution

All parameters configurable

Detailed logs & on-chart dashboard:

XAG%

MCX%

Spread

Active legs

Margin status




---

🧪 Expected Behavior

Market neutral

Direction-independent

Fully automated

No broker % usage

Robust to session resets



---

📦 Deliverables

Compiled EA + source

Setup instructions

Parameter documentation

Test logs / demo verification



