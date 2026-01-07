Specification
🧠 Project Overview
We require an automated trading system that performs statistical arbitrage between:
XAGUSD (MT5 account)
MCX Silver (separate broker / API / account)
The bot will calculate custom percentage movement from a daily anchor time and trade based on spread convergence, not broker-provided percentage values.
---
🧩 Core Concept
The system must:
1. Capture daily anchor prices at 11:30 PM IST
2. Compute true percentage movement from anchor for both instruments
3. Compute SPREAD = XAG% − MCX%
4. Execute paired trades using a multi-leg ladder strategy
5. Close trades on mean reversion
---
🕦 Daily Initialization
At 11:30 PM IST (configurable):
Store:
XAG_anchor_price
MCX_anchor_price
Reset all strategy state
---
🔢 Live Calculations (Continuous Loop)
Every tick / configurable interval:
XAG_pct = (XAG_now − XAG_anchor) / XAG_anchor × 100
MCX_pct = (MCX_now − MCX_anchor) / MCX_anchor × 100
SPREAD = XAG_pct − MCX_pct
Ignore broker % values completely.
---
🪜 Entry Strategy (Multi-Leg Ladder)
Configurable Spread Levels & Capital Allocation
Leg Spread Trigger Capital
1 0.40% ₹10,00,000
2 0.60% ₹12,00,000
3 0.80% ₹17,00,000
4 1.00% ₹21,00,000
Execution Rules
When abs(SPREAD) reaches a trigger and that leg is not active:
If SPREAD > 0
→ Sell XAGUSD and Buy MCX Silver
If SPREAD < 0
→ Buy XAGUSD and Sell MCX Silver
Stop opening new legs if abs(SPREAD) ≥ 1.25%.
---
🎯 Exit & Profit Logic
Full Exit Condition
Close all positions when:
abs(SPREAD) ≤ 0.10%
Optional Scalping Overlay
Partial profit booking when spread moves:
0.40 → 0.30
0.60 → 0.50
0.80 → 0.70
1.00 → 0.90
---
🧯 Risk & Safety Controls
No new entries when abs(SPREAD) ≥ 1.25
Resume entries only when abs(SPREAD) < 1.00
Block trading if free margin < 2× required margin
Must support separate accounts for XAGUSD and MCX execution
---
🧩 System Requirements
MT5 EA for XAGUSD
External bridge/API support for MCX execution
All parameters configurable
Detailed logs & on-chart dashboard:
XAG%
MCX%
Spread
Active legs
Margin status
---
🧪 Expected Behavior
Market neutral
Direction-independent
Fully automated
No broker % usage
Robust to session resets
---
📦 Deliverables
Compiled EA + source
Setup instructions
Parameter documentation
Test logs / demo verification
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
Similar orders
EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USDJe cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours
Aggressive 30 - 1000 USD1. Platform & Account Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account type: Demo & Live (same behavior on both) Broker compatibility: Any MT5 broker Symbols: (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD – specify clearly) 2. Trading Strategy Strategy type: ☐ Trend following ☐ Scalping ☐ Grid / Martingale ☐ Breakout ☐ Indicator-based Indicators used (if any): RSI Moving Average MACD Bollinger Bands Custom logic (explain) 3. Entry Rules Exact
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USDhello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0