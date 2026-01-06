Specification
hello great developer
I’m open to discussing architecture and innovative approaches. Long-term collaboration possible.
Looking for an experienced Web3 / crypto bot developer to build a copy-trading bot for Polymarket. The bot should track selected traders or wallets in real time and automatically replicate trades with minimal delay. Experience with Polymarket, blockchain APIs, and low-latency trading bots is required. Open to custom features and long-term collaboration.
Platform: Polymarket (Web3 / API-based)
{ And a bot like this:}
