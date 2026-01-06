Similar orders

Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD - Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart

I need a someone to code me trading robot in mt5 liquidity trap strategy 150+ USD This strategy is built around the idea that price seeks liquidity, and that retail traders often get trapped around key highs and lows. Instead of entering trades before price hits liquidity, this playbook waits for the market to run stops (take liquidity) and then trade the reversal after the trap is formed. The concept is simple: buy below lows, sell above highs, but only when those lows or highs have respected

An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD * Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images

Python Base Direct Broker API Auto Trading system 50+ USD I am planning to integrate auto trading from python directly to broker terminal. Core Trading Setup Python ↔ Broker API integration Login & token management Market data (REST + WebSocket) Order placement / modification / cancellation Multi-strategy orchestration (50+) ✅ Infrastructure VPS setup (Linux preferred) Static IP handling & broker whitelisting Process supervision (systemd / supervisor) Logging, retries

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USD I have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks

Nijatrader indicator 30+ USD Good day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even

An Expert Advidsor Based on All strategy 100+ USD "Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding