MQL5 Experts Integration Python
Specification
I am planning to integrate auto trading from python directly to broker terminal.
Core Trading Setup
Python ↔ Broker API integration
Login & token management
Market data (REST + WebSocket)
Order placement / modification / cancellation
Multi-strategy orchestration (50+)
✅ Infrastructure
VPS setup (Linux preferred)
Static IP handling & broker whitelisting
Process supervision (systemd / supervisor)
Logging, retries, error handling
✅ Risk & Safety (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
Global kill switch (soft + hard)
Max loss / max trades per day
Auto square-off logic
Network/API delink capability
