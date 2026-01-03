Specification
* Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points.
* Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same
* date range into consideration as well
* Applicable to indices, crypto and metals.
* Activate entries on the second half of my fib
*Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days)
* Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2
The attached images should be enough for the programmer I need.
Project information
Budget
30 - 60 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0