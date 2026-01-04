MQL5 Experts
Specification
Effectively trade sideways markets by capturing reversals at support/resistance zones. Avoids trading during strong trends.
Indicators Used:
-
Stochastic (14,3,3) – identifies turning points
-
RSI(14) – confirms reversal strength
-
ADX(14) – optional filter to avoid trending markets
Logic:
-
Buy Conditions:
-
Stochastic < 20 and crosses upward
-
RSI < 40
-
ADX < 20 (sideways market)
-
-
Sell Conditions:
-
Stochastic > 80 and crosses downward
-
RSI > 60
-
ADX < 20
-
Risk Management:
-
Stop Loss = ATR × 2
-
Take Profit = 2 × Stop Loss
-
Spread filter included
