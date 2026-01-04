Similar orders

MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and

Missy 30 - 600 USD Develop an Expert Advisor trading trend reversals. Reversal signals will be generated based on Price Action patterns. Trend will be determined based on ADX, Alligator and MACD, while the indicator selection should be available in the EA's input parameters

EMA-Based Expert Advisor Backtesting & Optimization 30 - 35 USD Hello, I’m looking for a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer to review, backtest, and optimize an EMA-based Expert Advisor to improve its win rate. The EA is already developed, and the task involves analyzing the existing logic, optimizing parameters, and providing performance improvements with clear results. Experience with strategy optimization and scalping systems is required

MQL5/Python AI Developer for 100% AI-Driven Gold (XAU/USD) Trading EA 100 - 1500 USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer with strong skills in AI/Deep Learning integration to build a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. 1. Project Overview We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced developer to build a next-generation Forex Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. The core innovation of this project is an EA that relies 100% on a custom deep learning AI model

🚀 Looking for MQL5 Developer – Simple EA Integration 🚀 30+ USD Hi 👋 I’m looking for an MQL5 programmer to help me with a very simple task 😊 📌 What needs to be done: Convert an existing Python trading strategy into a simple MT5 Expert Advisor Logic is already finished and tested in Python ✅ EA only needs to execute trades based on given rules (no fancy UI, no over‑engineering) Intraday strategy, one symbol, one timeframe ⏱️ 📌 What I provide: Full Python code 📄 Exact trading

ICT Sell-Only Execution EA 100+ USD Below is the same information written as a continuous, professional text , clear and suitable for a requirements description field. This project consists of adjusting an existing Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, written in MQL5. The original EA structure, logic, and trading methodology must be fully preserved, with no rewriting, simplification, or replacement of the strategy. The only required functional change is to

MT5 EXPERT By Jim 100+ USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MT5 Forex Scalping EA | //| Trend Pullback Scalper | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #include CTrade trade; // ===== INPUTS ===== input double RiskPercent = 0.5; input int EMAFast = 20; input int EMASlow = 50; input int RSIPeriod

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*

An mt4 expert adiviser based on icc/cct trading strategy 30+ USD i want to convert icc /cct strategy into an automated bot, if any one can do it please let me know so i send a video describing exaclty what i want