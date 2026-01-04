







I am looking for an experienced NinjaTrader developer to help confirm and later develop two trading strategies based on custom indicator logic.

The first strategy is based on an existing MBox Wave indicator, which provides around 11 output values. The strategy must be able to read these indicator outputs at bar close and use them to make trading decisions.

The second strategy is an auction-state logic, designed to determine whether an auction is complete within a predefined price zone.

At this stage, the main goal is to:

Review the strategy overview

Confirm technical feasibility in NinjaTrader

Validate that indicator outputs can be accessed correctly inside a strategy

Full strategy rules are still being refined and will be provided after feasibility confirmation.

Requirements:

Strong experience with NinjaTrader (C#)

Ability to work with custom indicators and exposed data series

Clean, structured, and testable code



