Develop an Expert Advisor trading trend reversals. Reversal signals will be generated based on Price Action patterns. Trend will be determined based on ADX, Alligator and MACD, while the indicator selection should be available in the EA's input parameters.

Similar orders
Nestalink.EA 30 - 100000 USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Prop Firm Challenge EA – Fully Automated (MT5) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // ================= INPUTS ================= input double RiskPerTradePct = 0.5; // 0.5% risk (prop firm safe) input double MaxDailyLossPct = 2.0; // Daily loss limit
Я ищу уже существующего советника 200 - 500 USD
Я ищу уже существующего, прибыльного советника Если у вас уже есть проверенный, стабильный и готовый к использованию советника, я бы хотел его протэстировать и получить. Обязательные требования ▪ Оригинальный код: Требуется полный исходный код в формате .mq5 (желательно чисто, читаемый и хорошо прокомментированный). ▪ Тестирование исторических данных: Минимальный срок тестирования — 5 лет (для проведения
I need EA that can make 100% daily with small account. Aggressive 150 - 151 USD
i need a trading bot that can make 100% profit in 1 day. with capital less than $200 i know this is risky but am willing to take the risk. ea has to be backtestable and also i will test for just 5days to make sure it works. and make a purchase if am satisfied with the 5days results. send backtest results for me to consider and reply
Modification EA Tema + Live Optimization 30 - 50 USD
I have EA Tema + Live Optimization. How it works: - If, after the close of a bullish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or greater than the index value, SELL. - If, after the close of a bearish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or less than the index value, BUY (roll). And so on ad infinitum... * I would like to build in the Heiken_Ashi candlestick indicator. There are 4 types of candles: 1.blue bullish 2.blue
Request for creating MT5 expert advisor 50 - 120 USD
Hello, The request is to create an EA based on following conditions. Kindly reach out to me if you are really interested. Forex : XAUUSD (Gold) from OANDA. Condition 1: Entry point should be in 2nd half of the 4 hours candle( if the 4 hour candle start at the 7:30 IST time then trade should be activated after 9:30 IST---> for all 6 Candles in a day) Condition 2: The first 5 mint high of 4 hour candle(7:30 IST) should
MT5 Full Auto EA – Low Risk Trend Following (Funded Safe) 300 - 700 USD
Tražim iskusnog MQL5 developera koji će napraviti POTPUNO AUTOMATIZIRANOG Expert Advisora (EA) za MetaTrader 5, posebno dizajniranog za financirane / prop račune firmi. Glavni cilj je dugoročna stabilnost i zaštita kapitala, a ne agresivno ili visokorizično trgovanje. EA mora koristiti strategiju praćenja trenda s unosima temeljenim na povlačenjima u smjeru glavnog trenda. Trebao bi poslovati u H1 ili H4 vremenskom
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD
🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
BotC# 34+ USD
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Notification.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
I want EA which can give consistent monthly 15% to 25% 50 - 120 USD
I want to buy EA which works in proper sl and target by taking 0.5% or 1% per risk per trade,, no grid, no martingle,, i want minimum 10% to 25% profit monthly,, i want it for investor accoubt handling purpose,, it may follow any stategy or indicator i dont matter,, but i want consisten and maximum draqdown it can have 40 to 50% no prblm but i want regular monthly 10 to 25% return,, 👉 I want you to provide me ex5
MT4/ MT5 DEVELOPER 70+ USD
I’m a trader looking to build a non-repainting indicator . I recently came across an indicator on the MQL5 Market called King Binary , but I’m not sure whether it can be used for automation. When I checked its settings, there are no adjustable parameters—only alert notifications

