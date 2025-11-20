FreelanceSections

hello great developer 

can you help me automate my prop trading accounts?


I am using Ninjatrader to trade my prop accounts. Evaluation and funded accounts.

Are you aware of prop trading ?

This is how my input will be ... Everyday strategy reads this file to get latest accounts to trade that day, 3 minutes before the US Market starts, and start trading once the Market opens. *30 minutes And closes all orders 30 minutes before the Market closes. Please ask me questions

Files:

CSV
Traders_Dashboard_-_Apex.csv
435 b

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(28)
Projects
31
45%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(102)
Projects
110
30%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Loaded
3
Developer 3
Rating
(28)
Projects
31
10%
Arbitration
12
8% / 67%
Overdue
0
Busy
4
Developer 4
Rating
(10)
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(25)
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
