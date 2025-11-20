Specification
hello great developer
can you help me automate my prop trading accounts?
I am using Ninjatrader to trade my prop accounts. Evaluation and funded accounts.
Are you aware of prop trading ?
This is how my input will be ... Everyday strategy reads this file to get latest accounts to trade that day, 3 minutes before the US Market starts, and start trading once the Market opens. *30 minutes And closes all orders 30 minutes before the Market closes. Please ask me questions
Project information
Budget
80+ USD
Deadline
to 4 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders13
Arbitrage count-1