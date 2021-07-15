Similar orders

MT5 EA Developement 60+ USD I’m a trader looking to develop a non-repainting indicator intended for integration with an EA. I identified a comparable indicator on the MQL5 Market, but it’s unclear whether its logic can be accessed or automated for algorithmic execution

Tradingview indicator 30+ USD I want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks

Bot sympaFX 30+ USD Stratégie : "Institutional Flow Scalper" La stratégie repose sur la confluence de la tendance structurelle et de la valeur moyenne pondérée . Actifs cibles : EURUSD, GBPUSD (Spread faible, forte liquidité). Sessions : Londres (09h00 - 12h00) et New York (14h30 - 17h30 GMT+1). Indicateurs : EMA 200 : Filtre de tendance long terme (M5). VWAP : Ancre du prix institutionnel. On achète sous le VWAP en tendance haussière

Development of Rule-Based Forex EA (Session-Based, No Grid/Martingale) 500+ USD PrimeFlowEA — v1 Specification Objective: PrimeFlowEA v1 is designed to enforce disciplined, rule-based execution within a single daily trading session. The goal of v1 is correct behavior and execution discipline , not optimization or performance tuning. 1. Market & Time Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Symbol(s): User-selectable (single symbol per chart) Execution timeframe: Configurable (default: M5 / M15)

Top manager 70 - 120 USD A multi-symbol, rule-based trade management Expert Advisor designed to recover, neutralize, and scale out of DCA baskets using intelligent closing logic and full manual control through an on-chart dashboard. The EA continuously scans multiple symbols and monitors all open trades with a specific magic number. Based on trader-enabled rules (R1–R4) and Break-Even modes (BE1–BE3), it selectively closes trades when

Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USD Specifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the

Python Script pyMT5ReportsMergerV10 Permutation Calculation for 12 MT5 Reports 30+ USD 1.Sinyal Perdagangan : Sinyal beli: garis MACD utama memotong garis sinyal ke atas (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous signal_previous). Gambar di bawah menunjukkan kasus beli dan jual. 2. Posisi ditutup pada sinyal yang berlawanan: Posisi beli ditutup pada sinyal jual, dan posisi

Development of a trading robot in TradeLocker and mt5 30 - 50 USD Trading Bot Executes Trades on Specific Days via TradingView Alerts **As a** trader, **I want** to develop a trading bot that integrates with TradeLocker and MTS, **So that** when a TradingView alert (based on a 2,4,5,10,15,30 minute break and retest strategy whichever one) is triggered first. the bot will execute trades on both platforms, but only on specific days of the week. --- ## Acceptance Criteria 1

Seeking MQL5 + LLM Developer Partner to Build Elliott Wave AI Trading System 30+ USD Project Description I am looking to collaborate with an experienced MQL5 / algorithmic trading developer who also has hands-on experience with Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven systems. This is a long-term partnership opportunity , not a one-off paid freelance job. I bring 9 years of practical Elliott Wave trading experience , applied in live market conditions. The objective is to translate Elliott Wave